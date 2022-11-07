Black Americans sue to keep Benin Bronzes in US — not Africa

The thousands of sculptures known collectively as the Benin Bronzes that were looted after the infamous punitive attack on the palace of Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi in 1897 were made with a combination of metals, such as brass and copper.

Acknowledging the bittersweet feeling of suing in order to keep African art in the US, Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of Restitution Study Group executive director admits, “There’s a lot of shame. It’s almost like a child reporting their mother for child abuse. That’s a hard thing to do.”