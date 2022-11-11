Dave Chappelle to host SNL amid rumors of boycotting writers

Listen to this article here

Dave Chappelle’s representative is pushing back on a report that claimed “Saturday Night Live” writers were staging a boycott ahead of his hosting the show this weekend.

On Wednesday, The New York Post, citing an anonymous source, reported writers on the show were going to sit out on the episode.

News of Chappelle’s hosting was met with furor on social media given his comments over the years about the transgender community. It may have been exacerbated given that the show announced in September that it was adding its first non-binary cast member, comedian and actor Molly Kearney, and has a trans non-binary writer, Celeste Yim.

After the announcement, Yim reportedly wrote on Instagram Stories: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

An insider told Page Six, “They’re not going to do the show. But none of the actors are boycotting.” According to his representation, Chappelle was at 30 Rock on Tuesday meeting with writers and producers and “there was no evidence of a boycott.”

“We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott,” Chappelle’s rep told CNN in a statement. “In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration. Just as during Dave’s past ‘SNL’ appearances, you won’t want to miss it!”

Chappelle’s return this weekend comes as the comedian has faced continued backlash for his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” due to his remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, in particular his focus on the transgender community.

Netflix has stood by its decision to stream the special, however, his words have not come without consequences and repercussions to not only Chappelle’s livelihood — but his life.

In May, while performing at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl arena, videos from audience members’ cellphones quickly flooding social media and showing a man appear to run onto the stage and tackle him. None knew at the time the man was also armed and dangerous.

All three of his SNL hosting appearances will have aired less than a week after a national election, with his most recent taking place Nov. 7, 2020.

After weeks of headlines dominated by election coverage, Ye and Kyrie Irving — not to mention his awkward-at-best reception at SNL — Dave Chappelle will have no shortage of material, the only question remaining is if the show will go off without a hitch.