Sinbad vows he’s “not done” while recovering from stroke

The website, titled “The Journey Forward,” gives more information surrounding the comic’s 2020 stroke, which was a “result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain.” It also offers a detailed summary of Sinbad’s hospitalization — from his first surgery at the West Hills Medical Center to further treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Sinbad once appeared on Star Search and The Redd Foxx Show. At one time, Sinbad hosted his talk show, VIBE, and portrayed coach Walter Oakes on A Different World (a spinoff of The Cosby Show). He also had his show, “The Sinbad Show,” in the early 1990s on Fox. He was also featured in a late 1990s infomercial for Tae Bo, claiming he was successfully using the Tae Bo system to become an action star. He was the host of Showtime at the Apollo. He had originally hosted from 1989 to 1991 and was the temporary host in 2005 while regular host Mo’Nique was on maternity leave.

During the 1990s, Sinbad guest-starred on an episode of Nickelodeon’s All That. He also made a cameo appearance in the comedy movie Good Burger. Sinbad’s film roles consist of the comedy Houseguest, as well as the films First Kid and Jingle All the Way.

In 2004 he was named one of the greatest stand-up comics ever on “Comedy Central Presents: 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.”

Sinbad’s family says the survival rate from a stroke like his is around 30% … but they’re celebrating him beating those odds. His family also says they’re looking for some help in the process … noting the costs of his therapy have “far exceeded” what insurance covers.

Supporters can learn more about his recovery and donate here.