fbpx
News

Takeoff is celebrated and mourned at Friday memorial in Atlanta

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Takeoff is celebrated and mourned at Friday memorial in Atlanta
Photo courtesy of Yahoo Entertainment
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop mega-group Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with his image.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier last week outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

As an artist who can say he changed the way music sounded, fans have shown up online and in-person to pay homage to Takeoff’s well-respected legacy.

According to ABC News, Jenifer Loving, 22, stood in line with her infant son, Mateo, for more than an hour before doors opened to fans. She said Takeoff’s death was heartbreaking because he was so young.

Migos’ music represented the creativity and culture of the Black community, she said, and she worried the group would be too saddened to make new music — at least for a while.

“It’s just something that you can play anywhere, and everybody will just come out and come around and dance,” she said. “It’s how it brings people together. It’s how it makes the whole room just fill up with positivity.”

Eric Hood, an Atlanta firefighter, said he was shocked when he heard about Takeoff’s death because of the three members of Migos, he was considered the most laid back.

Migos’ music was an “escape” for many people, he said, and he was hopeful the event would leave his family and the rest of the group with lasting memories of him.

“I pray for them,” he said. “I hope they continue to be uplifting, positive, influential members in the society and keep pushing forward.”

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm Arena said well before Friday that the event had reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.

According to the stadium’s website, “media will not be allowed entry to cover the event.” Additionally, all fans entering the event will be required to check phones at the door as there is a strict no-photos policy.  The venue did not release a program for the event.

The Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos also included Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. All three were largely raised by Takeoff’s mother in an Atlanta suburb.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the day after the shooting that Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence and a stray bullet.” Police have said nothing about the gunshot being stray.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Texas federal Judge blocks Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Happy Veterans Day To World Series Champion Dusty...

Producer of Motown, Berry Gordy jr. bled for...

Dave Chappelle to host SNL amid rumors of...

Happy Veterans Day to Air Force Airman Morgan...

Kyrie Irving has support among players even as...

Maxwell Frost makes history as youngest member of...

1M in grant funds for Tulsa orgs. combatting...

40% of Black households can’t afford utility bills...

Kentucky judge who signed Breonna Taylor search warrant...