Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on a murder charge after Takeoff, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston last month.

Patrick Xavier Clark was peacefully taken into custody Thursday night, the Associated Press reported following a Friday statement from police. He’s the second man to be arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life one of rap’s most iconic artists. Two others were wounded in the shooting that police say involved at least two shooters.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the iconic sound Takeoff and the rest of Migos brought to the industry forever changed the rap game, representing the creativity of the Black culture.

Clark is being held in jail ahead of a bond hearing. The arrest comes after police apprehended 22-year-old Cameron Joshua for allegedly illegally possessing a gun at the time of the shooting, though police don’t believe he was involved in the shooting. The early morning Nov. 1 shooting outside the downtown Houston bowling alley occurred during a dispute over a dice game that police say Takeoff wasn’t involved in.

Calling him an “innocent bystander”, fans, family and artists from Drake to Justin Bieber gathered on Nov. 11 to mourn the beloved 28-year-old artist who belonged to the Grammy-nominated rap group with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned the death of Takeoff, calling it a result of “senseless violence.”

“It’s just something that you can play anywhere, and everybody will just come out and come around and dance,” said 22-year-old Jennifer Loving, a woman who attended Takeoff’s funeral. “It’s how it brings people together. It’s how it makes the whole room just fill up with positivity,” she said, according to ABC News.

Migos began to rise in the industry with the breakthrough hit “Versace” in 2013. Four of their top hits reached the Hot 100 Billboard, with Takeoff being part of three of them.

Takeoff and Offset released an album together, “Only Build for Infinity Links,” just weeks before the shooting.