fbpx
News

Texas teacher on leave after telling students white race is “superior”

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Texas teacher on leave after telling students white race is “superior”
An unnamed white teacher near Austin, Texas told his students he believes his race "is the superior one." (Instagram)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

A white Texas teacher in the Austin area sparked outrage after a video that went viral over the weekend revealed his blatantly racist rant to his Black and Hispanic students.

“I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” an unnamed teacher told his students, who reacted in shock. The incident occurred at Bohls Middle School Pflugerville just outside of Austin, and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, Newsweek reported on Monday.

“So, white is better than all,” a Black student asks in response.

 

Receiving over 290,000 likes and over 4,000 comments over the last few days, the video was first posted to Instagram by a father of one of the Black students.

“My son wants an education and he is being denied that this sh*t is sad,” the father posted in the caption.

Texas is one of a handful of states that has signed legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools, according to the Texas Tribune. While the law was designed to push back against concepts like racial bias and systemic racism, it also bans any teacher from teaching one race is superior to another.

Texas teacher on leave after racist rant goes viral

Thousands of people have commented on the video expressing their outrage and disbelief, including Tariq Nasheed, who posted it on Twitter.

​​“A teacher in Austin Texas calmly expressed his white supremacist ideology to Black students in his class,” Nasheed tweeted. The post has gained over 2.2 million views.

 

When asked multiple times to repeat himself, the teacher doubles down on his unapologetic views of white supremacy.

“Damn, how many times I gotta say it,” the teacher asks, explaining that he believes everyone is racist to some degree.

“I actually respected you for awhile, but now I don’t have any more respect,” one student responded.

While the Texas teacher has been placed on administrative leave, it’s unclear if he will return to his job once the news cycle moves on.

The Black Wall Street Times has reached out to Bohls Middle School for comment.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Chamillionaire shares why he invested in 60 plus...

Appeals Court ruling puts pause on student debt...

3 University of Virginia students murdered on campus...

Black Men in White Coats exposes youth to...

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens to $330 million...

Buffalo shooting survivors talk trauma and healing six...

An estimated 15,000 are detained as Iran executes...

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate...

Takeoff is celebrated and mourned at Friday memorial...

Texas federal Judge blocks Student Loan Forgiveness Plan