Texas teacher on leave after telling students white race is “superior”

A white Texas teacher in the Austin area sparked outrage after a video that went viral over the weekend revealed his blatantly racist rant to his Black and Hispanic students.

“I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” an unnamed teacher told his students, who reacted in shock. The incident occurred at Bohls Middle School Pflugerville just outside of Austin, and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, Newsweek reported on Monday.

“So, white is better than all,” a Black student asks in response.

Receiving over 290,000 likes and over 4,000 comments over the last few days, the video was first posted to Instagram by a father of one of the Black students.

“My son wants an education and he is being denied that this sh*t is sad,” the father posted in the caption.

Texas is one of a handful of states that has signed legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools, according to the Texas Tribune. While the law was designed to push back against concepts like racial bias and systemic racism, it also bans any teacher from teaching one race is superior to another.

Thousands of people have commented on the video expressing their outrage and disbelief, including Tariq Nasheed, who posted it on Twitter.

​​“A teacher in Austin Texas calmly expressed his white supremacist ideology to Black students in his class,” Nasheed tweeted. The post has gained over 2.2 million views.

When asked multiple times to repeat himself, the teacher doubles down on his unapologetic views of white supremacy.

“Damn, how many times I gotta say it,” the teacher asks, explaining that he believes everyone is racist to some degree.

“I actually respected you for awhile, but now I don’t have any more respect,” one student responded.

While the Texas teacher has been placed on administrative leave, it’s unclear if he will return to his job once the news cycle moves on.

The Black Wall Street Times has reached out to Bohls Middle School for comment.