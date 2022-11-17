Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the Top 2 Grammy Nominees of All Time

|
Beyoncé has made history with her recently added 2023 Grammy nominations, tying with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy-nominated artist to date.
The Brooklyn-born legendary lyricist previously held the record with a total of 83 nominations. However, on Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the 65th Grammy nominations, bestowing to him another five, bringing his total up to 88.
Equally accomplished, H-Town’s Beyoncé is the top artist nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Before the nominations were announced, she had 79 nominations.
Beyoncé now sits at 88 with her recent nine nods. Individually, they both now hold the record for grammy nominations. Collectively, they have proven to be an unstoppable and unprecedented force in the very industry both had dominated long before they would be crazy in love.
The Renaissance mastermind is competing against Adele in three of the biggest categories this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
Beyoncé officially celebrates 25 years of career in the music industry today.pic.twitter.com/NxKd8WDdZp
— Beyoncé Update (@beyoncespotifys) November 11, 2022
Beyoncé’s other nominations are scattered across several different categories. One is for “Be Alive,” from the film King Richard, in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, and the rest are for tracks from Renaissance. “Break My Soul” is a nominee for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Dance/ Electronic Recording; “Virgo’s Groove” is up for Best R&B Performance; and “Plastic Off the Sofa” is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance.
Other notable Grammy contenders are Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, each with seven; as well as Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, each with six Grammy nominations.
Beyoncé did it her way
Beyoncé has also surpassed Frank Sinatra to become the artist with the most Record of the Year nominations. Priorly, the two had been tied with seven nods.
She has made history as the first woman of color to earn four Album of the Year nods as the lead artist. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and HER were originally tied with her at three nominations each.
If she wins three more awards, she will match classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins.
Beyoncé had already beaten Jay in trophy count, with 28 to his 24. At the Grammys in 2021, she became the winningest woman in history, besting the 27 wins by bluegrass artist Alison Krauss (who’s also up for three more this year).