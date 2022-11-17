Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the Top 2 Grammy Nominees of All Time

The Renaissance mastermind is competing against Adele in three of the biggest categories this year: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Beyoncé officially celebrates 25 years of career in the music industry today.pic.twitter.com/NxKd8WDdZp — Beyoncé Update (@beyoncespotifys) November 11, 2022

Beyoncé’s other nominations are scattered across several different categories. One is for “Be Alive,” from the film King Richard, in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, and the rest are for tracks from Renaissance. “Break My Soul” is a nominee for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Dance/ Electronic Recording; “Virgo’s Groove” is up for Best R&B Performance; and “Plastic Off the Sofa” is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Other notable Grammy contenders are Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, each with seven; as well as Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, each with six Grammy nominations.

Beyoncé did it her way

Beyoncé has also surpassed Frank Sinatra to become the artist with the most Record of the Year nominations. Priorly, the two had been tied with seven nods.

She has made history as the first woman of color to earn four Album of the Year nods as the lead artist. Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and HER were originally tied with her at three nominations each.