Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, settles at $2 Million

Listen to this article here

Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend, has settled his lawsuit with Louisville Metro Police Department for $2 million, according to The Courier-Journal.

Walker’s then-girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot eight times just after midnight on March 13, 2020, when Louisville police officers entered their apartment on a “no-knock” warrant.

Thinking someone was breaking into their home, Walker got dressed and fired one shot. Walker is a legal gun owner.

“If it was the police at the door and they just said ‘we’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door and see what they wanted,” Walker told Gayle King on CBS This Morning back in 2020.

“I don’t think I ever heard so many gunshots all at the same time,” he said, adding, “I’ve never been to war, but I assume that’s what war sounds like.”

There were no drugs found at Taylor’s apartment, and she was not the target of the police raid.

Police were looking for her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover instead and not Kenneth Walker. Earlier that night, Glover had also been arrested prior to officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly executing a botched “no-knock” warrant.

In May 2020, Walker was charged with attempted murder, but the charges were dropped. A dismissal without prejudice was made in March 2021.

As a result of his Fourth Amendment rights having been violated, Walker’s federal lawsuit sought damages.

The lawsuit stated, “the warrant was based on fabricated assertions; the raid was unnecessarily conducted in the middle of the night; the officers did not announce they were police; the officers responded with excessive force.”

As of yet, neither Kenneth Walker nor Louisville Metro Police Department has released statements regarding the settlement. But we will keep you updated on this new development.