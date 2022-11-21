World Cup bans “OneLove” as Colorado reels from LGBTQ attack

|
Listen to this article here
The captains of several European teams will not wear “OneLove” armbands in support of LGBTQ folx at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards.
England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.
But those countries’ associations said in a statement on Monday that the armband – which features a striped heart in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities – would not be worn in Qatar.
Qatar have been criticized over their treatment towards women and people within the LGBTQ+ community in the build-up to this winter’s tournament, while concerns continue to persist over the country’s of migrant workers.
In spite of their decision, BBC sports commentator Alex Scott wore the armband earlier today in sharp repudiation of Qatar’s ban.
Alex Scott sports the #OneLove armband after England’s decision to abandon the gesture over FIFA sanctions. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/MfSTBIZM8E
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 21, 2022
“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the joint statement read.
