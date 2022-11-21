World Cup bans “OneLove” as Colorado reels from LGBTQ attack

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.”

What a leader. Alex Scott is a real one. Legend. #OneLove pic.twitter.com/9WU24B3EEa — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) November 21, 2022

“We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the statement added.

According to CNN, the decision not to showcase the armband in Qatar comes hours before England’s opening game against Iran. The countries said they were “frustrated” by what they described as FIFA’s “unprecedented” decision to sanction the captains should they wear the armband.

“We wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways,” the statement continued.

In the buildup to the World Cup, Qatar – where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison – has come under criticism for its stance on LGBTQ rights.