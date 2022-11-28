Ghana Beats South Korea 3-2 At World Cup

Listen to this article here

With both looking for their first win at the 2022 World Cup, Ghana pulled ahead of South Korea 3-2 in an action-packed match Monday.

Both Ghana and South Korea were looking for their first win Monday after Ghana suffered a hard fought 3-2 loss to World Cup favorite Portugal last Thursday and South Korea drawing 0-0 with Uruguay.

Uruguay and Portugal are heavy favorites to make it out of Group H, but with the win Monday Ghana currently sits atop the group with Portugal and Uruguay facing each other later Monday afternoon.

Ghana's arrivals are always 🔥🔥🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/RLu7YeRrKi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

The Black Stars arrived at Monday’s match with the swag and culture that only an African team could. And just like the players, the traveling fans kept the energy alive during the match to help will the Black Stars to victory.

The Ghana fans are bringing the energy 🔥🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2oHlkuEpd3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

23-year-old Mohammed Salisu opened up the scoring, becoming the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history, in only his second competitive game for his country.

1 – Mohammed Salisu has become the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history. New. pic.twitter.com/UutAfwpRXe — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2022

A few minutes later, Ghanian star Mohammed Kudus scored a sensational header to put Ghana up 2-0 in a must-win game.

Another look at this beautiful pass and header by Ghana for their second goal of the day 🔥🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/iRpr18Tejg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

In a 3-minute period at the start of the second half South Korea roared back to tie the game at 2-2 and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

TIE. GAME. This cross and header by South Korea was perfection 😍 pic.twitter.com/dgH88D2Jui — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Then, in the 68th minute, Kudus scored the go-ahead goal to put Ghana up 3-2 and atop the Group H standings.

KUDUS MAGIC 🪄 This game is UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jdRcXtXr5c — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

The Black Stars’ dreams of being the first African country to advance to the Round of 16 are still alive with Monday’s win. Ghana faces Uruguay Friday in a match that will likely decides who advances from the group and who will be sent home.