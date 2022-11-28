fbpx
Ghana Beats South Korea 3-2 At World Cup

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
LEFT: Ghana's Mohammed Kudus celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) RIGHT: South Korea's Cho Gue-sung celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Ghana, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
With both looking for their first win at the 2022 World Cup, Ghana pulled ahead of South Korea 3-2 in an action-packed match Monday.

Both Ghana and South Korea were looking for their first win Monday after Ghana suffered a hard fought 3-2 loss to World Cup favorite Portugal last Thursday and South Korea drawing 0-0 with Uruguay. 

Uruguay and Portugal are heavy favorites to make it out of Group H, but with the win Monday Ghana currently sits atop the group with Portugal and Uruguay facing each other later Monday afternoon. 

 

The Black Stars arrived at Monday’s match with the swag and culture that only an African team could. And just like the players, the traveling fans kept the energy alive during the match to help will the Black Stars to victory.

 

23-year-old Mohammed Salisu opened up the scoring, becoming the first defender to score for Ghana in World Cup history, in only his second competitive game for his country.

 

A few minutes later, Ghanian star Mohammed Kudus scored a sensational header to put Ghana up 2-0 in a must-win game.

 

In a 3-minute period at the start of the second half South Korea roared back to tie the game at 2-2 and keep their World Cup hopes alive. 

 

Then, in the 68th minute, Kudus scored the go-ahead goal to put Ghana up 3-2 and atop the Group H standings.

 

The Black Stars’ dreams of being the first African country to advance to the Round of 16 are still alive with Monday’s win. Ghana faces Uruguay Friday in a match that will likely decides who advances from the group and who will be sent home. 

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

