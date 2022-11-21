fbpx
Entertainment

AMAs: Kelly Rowland Checks Crowd for boos toward Chris Brown

by The Black Wall Street Times
by The Black Wall Street Times
AMAs Chris Brown & Kelly Rowland American Music Awards boos
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

The audience in the Microsoft Theatre booed upon Kelly Rowland’s announcement that Chris Brown had won Favorite Male R&B Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs). Brown was not present at the event and unable to defend himself, but Rowland checked the trolls, saying, “Excuse me… chill out.” 

When the boos from the crowd ended, Kelly accepted the award on Brown’s behalf. 

Rowland thanked Brown for making exceptional R&B music. “I want to tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category,” Kelly Rowland added. 

Others in the favorite Male R&B Artist category with Brown were Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd. 

Brown was scheduled to perform a tribute to Michael Jackson; however, that performance was canceled by the AMAs organization, according to Brown, without explanation. 

American Music Awards left some Black Twitterers disappointed when it chose to snatch Chris’ performance. One music fan called them out for seemingly failing to hold White celebrities accountable as much as Black celebrities. Her tweet garnered over 67,000 likes.

Saying, “We know Chris Brown did something horrible when he was 19. But my issue is the media picks & chooses who to hold accountable & who not. Mark Walhberg been having a non-judgmental career for yrs & he attacked a man causing him to be blind, whilst calling him a racial slur.”  

Wahlberg, 15 at the time, and three friends were charged with chasing three black children and pelting them with rocks while yelling racist epithets until an ambulance driver intervened. That epithet was “Kill the n*****s,” which was the last word Ahmed Arbury heard just before his death. Moreover, while high on PCP, Wahlberg attacked two Vietnamese men two years later in 1988.

Chris Brown responded via Instagram, saying that it would have been the AMAs performance, but “they canceled me for reasons unknown.”

Chris Brown did post a rehearsal video of his now-pulled AMAs performance on Insta.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

‘The Lion King’ hits a key milestone in...

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the Top 2...

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens to $330 million...

Dave Chappelle to host SNL amid rumors of...

Sylvester Stallone appears expendable after removal in ‘Creed...

Mother-Daughter Go Viral as Sheryl Lee Ralph and...

Future and Megan Thee Stallion join artists seeking...

Reading Partners Hosts 5th Annual Books, Brews, BBQ...

Is Kanye West the richest Black person that...

Good Kid M.A.A.D City chosen as ‘greatest concept...