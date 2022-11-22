Deion Sanders leads undefeated JSU as other teams show interest

Listen to this article here

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has continued to take the HBCU program to new heights, and it’s getting the attention of everyone in college football. He’s expected to be in the running for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) jobs after the season following his swift turnaround of Jackson State, and that expectation appears to be right on schedule.

It has been reported that Sanders was contacted by Colorado and South Florida regarding their head coaching vacancies, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. In addition, while Sanders has been rumored to be connected to the open Auburn job, he has not spoken with the Tigers about their opening, per the report.

Sanders said last month that he would be willing to listen to conversations from Power 5 programs.

There’s no hotter coach on the market after taking Jackson State to an 11-0 historic record this season heading into next week’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship game.

HISTORY! Coach Prime and Jackson State go undefeated in the regular season for the first time in program history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0630aMQkdV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

Sanders’s effortlessly looking prowess on the recruiting trail allowed his Jackson State program to flip athlete Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, from Florida State last December.

His JSU Tigers are loaded with talent, including his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw 32 touchdown passes. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. led the team in tackles with 101. They lead a deep and talented roster well-deserving of its No. 10 spot in the Division I-FCS poll.

Sanders is 26–5 as Jackson State’s coach as he nears the completion of his third season at the helm. The unblemished Tigers will play for the SWAC championship on Dec. 3. A win would earn the Tigers a second consecutive berth in the Celebration Bowl, where they would play the MEAC champion.

While the attention, resources, and platform Deion Sanders has shifted towards HBCUs since entering JSU has been immeasurable, only time will tell how long King Midas will share his golden touch in Jackson, Mississippi.