Deion Sanders leads undefeated JSU as other teams show interest

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Sanders is trying to win games at Jackson State and raise the profile of historically black colleges and universities around the nation. He's off to a solid first step on the field with a 4-3 mark in the spring. This fall will be the real test. His team opens with Florida A&M on Sept. 5 in the Orange Blossom Classic. It’s one of eight games on Jackson State’s schedule that will be televised on an ESPN network. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has continued to take the HBCU program to new heights, and it’s getting the attention of everyone in college football. He’s expected to be in the running for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) jobs after the season following his swift turnaround of Jackson State, and that expectation appears to be right on schedule.

It has been reported that Sanders was contacted by Colorado and South Florida regarding their head coaching vacancies, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. In addition, while Sanders has been rumored to be connected to the open Auburn job, he has not spoken with the Tigers about their opening, per the report.

Sanders said last month that he would be willing to listen to conversations from Power 5 programs.

There’s no hotter coach on the market after taking Jackson State to an 11-0 historic record this season heading into next week’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship game.

Sanders’s effortlessly looking prowess on the recruiting trail allowed his Jackson State program to flip athlete Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, from Florida State last December.

His JSU Tigers are loaded with talent, including his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw 32 touchdown passes. Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. led the team in tackles with 101. They lead a deep and talented roster well-deserving of its No. 10 spot in the Division I-FCS poll.

Sanders is 26–5 as Jackson State’s coach as he nears the completion of his third season at the helm. The unblemished Tigers will play for the SWAC championship on Dec. 3. A win would earn the Tigers a second consecutive berth in the Celebration Bowl, where they would play the MEAC champion.

While the attention, resources, and platform Deion Sanders has shifted towards HBCUs since entering JSU has been immeasurable, only time will tell how long King Midas will share his golden touch in Jackson, Mississippi.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

