fbpx
Sports

Frances Tiafoe, Fritz aim for US’s first Davis Cup title since 2007

by The Black Wall Street Times
by The Black Wall Street Times
Frances Tiafoe, Fritz aim for US's first Davis Cup title since 2007
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Frances Tiafoe of the United States makes a backhand return to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament. Tiafoe was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the weekend tournament involving eight top American men’s players at Life Time Fitness in Peachtree Corners.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have been busy this year accomplishing wins for themselves and for men’s tennis. Now, they’ll try to win the US’s first Davis Cup title in 15 years this week – since 2007.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had the team to get it done, and I think right now this is one of the better teams we’ve had. Hopefully, this group of guys can put it together,” said Frances Tiafoe, who reached the US Open semi-finals in September.

In Malaga, Spain, the Davis Cup finals will be played, and today Australia and the Netherlands will play in the quarterfinals.

There are two big names missing from tomorrow’s Croatia vs. Spain encounter: Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, and Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 1. The Croatian team, conversely, features the only Grand Slam singles champion left in the tournament Marin Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014.

On Thursday, the US will face Italy and Canada will face Germany in the quarterfinals. Friday and Saturday will be the semi-finals, and Sunday will be the championship match.

Both of Italy’s top two players are injured. A foot injury has sidelined 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, while a finger injury has sidelined three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner.

Fish’s roster features No. 9-ranked Fritz, who reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, and No. 19 Tiafoe, as well as doubles specialists Jack Sock and Tommy Paul.

In September, Team World beat Team Europe for the first time at the Laver Cup, with Frances Tiafoe beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to win.

“Everybody’s healthy. Everybody’s hungry. The guys want to win for each other and play for each other and they’re really excited to kind of get going,” Fish said. “This is the best squad we’ve had in a long time.”

Davis Cup titles have been won by no nation more than the United States, with 32 (Italy’s lone title came in 1976).

Davis Cup

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after defeating Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“I really believe we can go out here and do something special,” Frances Tiafoe, the 24-year-old from Maryland said in a telephone interview yesterday. “We’re missing Thanksgiving and all that — and we’re trying to make it worth it. We’re definitely one of the better teams out there,” he added.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Deion Sanders leads undefeated JSU as other teams...

Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia after scoring season-high

Iran national team refuses to sing national anthem...

World Cup bans “OneLove” as Colorado reels from...

Tom Brady may be the GOAT scammer

Solomon Brown, the Smithsonian’s first Black hire, was...

Happy Veterans Day To World Series Champion Dusty...

Kyrie Irving has support among players even as...

Jeff Saturday hired as Colts new HC is...

Teenagers arrested in connection to Brian Robinson shooting