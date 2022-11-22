Listen to this article here

Speculation is a hell of a drug and the media is hooked. On Monday’s episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life, R&B singer August Alsina revealed that he has a new love in his life in what many are calling his “coming out” moment.

At the end of the newly aired episode, Alsina takes a seat, inhales deeply and begins with talking about how his life has become more surreal after filming The Surreal Life.

He goes on to say, “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be able to use my voice and share my voice on a platform like this, and allow others to see themselves through me. Fear has been the greatest tool of teaching for me in so many ways and this experience has taught me love in so many different forms and facets.”

And then, what do you know, love showed up – but in a new way.

“I wanna share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I wanna do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

And then a man named Zu comes on the set.

Did August Alsina come out?

Alsina tells Zu he loves him, they both embrace and the segment ends with a still-shot picture of the singer with the life update, “August is happily shedding his old skin in order to begin again.”

According to The Breakfast Club, Zu is also an artist who’s collaborated with Alsina on tracks “Yeah, Yeah’ and ‘2am”. He’s also an ambassador for Alsina’s skincare line, Encina Wellness.

Now, at no point did the 30 year old refer to Zu as his boyfriend/man/partner nor has he officially adopted any labels pertaining to his sexuality.

And while some are congratulating the singer who was once the talk of the town for his entanglement with ex, Jada Pinkett-Smith, others aren’t quick to make assumptions about the somewhat ambiguous announcement.

One Twitter user said, “That tweet claiming August Alsina came out as gay because he expressed how another man has shown him love is weird. It’s weird because romantic love isn’t the only type of love that exists. Please, make room for healthy love-filled relationships that aren’t romantic or sexual.”

Even celebrities have chimed in on the mystery. Podcaster Van Lathan, Jr. posted, “Am I the only one who thinks August Alsina didn’t really say anything definitive?”

But whether the I Love This Sh*t star’s love is romantic or platonic, let’s just be happy that he found it!