Black Twitter Holds Funeral Services for Elon Musk’s Internet

by Tanesha Peeples
The hashtags #RIPTwitter and #TwitterFuneral are trending on Twitter (what I’m now calling Elon Musk’s Internet), and of course Black Twitter is giving us everything we need in this latest round of foolery.

With the billionaire’s acquisition of Twitter, the popular social media site seems to be going to hell in a handbag with the quickness. Several celebrities have headed out since Musk took the wheel.  

Two days after the $44 billion deal was final, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted to her 1.9 million followers, “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.” 

Following her to the exit were other Hollywood stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Ken Olin, Téa Leoni, Ellen Pompeo, Rob Reiner and Toni Braxton.

But, guess who’s bizzack from Twitter banishment? You guessed it–Donald Trump.

Three days after the January 6th Insurrection, the company released a statement saying, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Elon Musk causes exodus of Black Twitter

But during earlier discussions around procuring Twitter, the Tesla CEO said he would reinstate Trump’s account if he owned the company. And sure enough, he did it. 

Last week, Elon touted, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded, “President Trump should have never been banned in the first place.”

Then there’s the internal battle, “Clash of the Techies”, between the tech giant and his staff. 

In his first week of ownership, Musk fired 3,700 employees (half of the workforce) in what he called a mass purge. Some of the people let go were those that criticized the “free-speech abolitionist” publicly and privately. 

Others quit after Musk’s ultimatum, “A Fork in the Road”. In an email to staff on November 16th, Musk said Twitter would “need to be extremely hardcore” to succeed. Those who chose to stay should expect long, intense hours of work. Those who left would receive three months’ severance pay and employees were required to make a decision by close of business the following day.

So with the burning, hot mess that Twitter is right now, Black Twitter took it upon itself to “do the body” and give the platform a sturdy, old fashioned home-going service in what seems to be its final days. 

Check out some of the remarks and eulogies below!

 

The repast feast will be held on Facebook immediately following Elon Musk’s Internet’s burial next to MySpace.

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

