Mom of Shanquella Robinson has “a good feeling” after arrest warrant

“We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” her mother, Salamondra Robinson said. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

WSOC-TV 9 reports Robinson’s sister, Tequlia Long, and the family have commissioned a private autopsy. They aren’t sure when the results will come back. They also say the coroner texted them a photo of Robinson after she died showing she had a bruised face, swollen eye and busted lip.

As FBI officials investigate her death, Mexican authorities revealed Tuesday night that she may have been alive and received care from a medical professional for several hours before authorities arrived and she was pronounced dead, ABC News has learned. This narrative of events counters the original accounting previously provided.

While glaring contradictions in the case have existed since it was made public knowledge, the mysterious nature of her abrupt death has not only been on the minds of the Robinson family — but the world.

In a new NBC News report, Black social media users are credited with bringing the death of Shanquella Robinson to light.

Black social media users are being acknowledged for their vital assistance in bringing the death of Shanquella to surface. Salamondra thanked Black users on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for seeking justice for Robinson’s death in Mexico.

Within days of the released video of her being brutally attacked, investigate posts began to surface regarding what actually occurred. Unified outrage over the unknown circumstances quickly led social media users to draw conclusions that ultimately heightened the awareness of Shanquella’s death.

“I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” Salamondra said. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it.”

“It feels really good to see the help coming in,” says Salamondra. She said she doesn’t believe Robinson’s death would have gotten so much attention from authorities and media outlets if it weren’t for Black social media users highlighting the case.

As we celebrate family and football today, Shanquella, a Carolina Panthers fan, will continue to be mourned by her loved ones and the city of Charlotte at large. However, peace is one step closer as accountability approaches for her killer.