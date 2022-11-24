Mom of Shanquella Robinson has “a good feeling” after arrest warrant

|
An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News.
Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC a friend of Robinson’s “who is the direct aggressor” is being sought by international authorities on charges of femicide.
“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya told ABC News. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.”
“We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”
Authorities have not identified who they are working to arrest at this time.
This story is developing.