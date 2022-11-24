fbpx
News

Mom of Shanquella Robinson has “a good feeling” after arrest warrant

by Ezekiel J. Walker
SOURCE: @ ITS.QUELLA_/INSTAGRAM
An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC a friend of Robinson’s “who is the direct aggressor” is being sought by international authorities on charges of femicide.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya told ABC News. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.”

“We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Credit: Jessie Pierre

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” her mother, Salamondra Robinson said. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”

WSOC-TV 9 reports Robinson’s sister, Tequlia Long, and the family have commissioned a private autopsy. They aren’t sure when the results will come back. They also say the coroner texted them a photo of Robinson after she died showing she had a bruised face, swollen eye and busted lip.

As FBI officials investigate her death, Mexican authorities revealed Tuesday night that she may have been alive and received care from a medical professional for several hours before authorities arrived and she was pronounced dead, ABC News has learned. This narrative of events counters the original accounting previously provided.

While glaring contradictions in the case have existed since it was made public knowledge, the mysterious nature of her abrupt death has not only been on the minds of the Robinson family — but the world.

In a new NBC News report, Black social media users are credited with bringing the death of Shanquella Robinson to light.

Black social media users are being acknowledged for their vital assistance in bringing the death of Shanquella to surface. Salamondra thanked Black users on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for seeking justice for Robinson’s death in Mexico.

Within days of the released video of her being brutally attacked, investigate posts began to surface regarding what actually occurred. Unified outrage over the unknown circumstances quickly led social media users to draw conclusions that ultimately heightened the awareness of Shanquella’s death.

“I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” Salamondra said. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it.”

“It feels really good to see the help coming in,” says Salamondra. She said she doesn’t believe Robinson’s death would have gotten so much attention from authorities and media outlets if it weren’t for Black social media users highlighting the case.

As we celebrate family and football today, Shanquella, a Carolina Panthers fan, will continue to be mourned by her loved ones and the city of Charlotte at large. However, peace is one step closer as accountability approaches for her killer.

PHOTO: Shanquella Robinson in striped shirt, third from the right. (Courtesy Quilla Long)

Authorities have not identified who they are working to arrest at this time.

This story is developing.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

