Listen to this article here

In an article announcing the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va) on Monday night, the Associated Press at first posted a stock photo of a random Black man. Following swift backlash on Twitter, the AP reposted the correct photo without a single apology or retraction.

Associated Press adds salt to wound after death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

Though the popular politician easily won his most recent race for re-election earlier this month, McEachin ultimately lost a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61.

On Monday night McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said “we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

Outgoing U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called him a “tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”

Yet the AP’s use of the wrong image and their lack of apology, wasn’t lost on social media users.

Mainstream media outlets have a history of using the wrong images when it comes to Black celebrities, artists or politicians. While those who blunder the images of Black people usually turn out to be conservative media outlets like Fox News, the AP’s blatant error illustrates the racial bias at even the highest levels of the journalism industry.

While the Associated Press has refused to apologize or release a retraction of its mistake, social media users weren’t ready to let them off the hook so easily.

A stock photo of an average 61 year-old Black man, because @AP can't find a photo of the one under discussion. Lmao that they think they can "Indiana Jones"-switch photos out like the statue in the South American temple… pic.twitter.com/PBR1mJpwKD — 💉💉💉💉 Flip the WI Supreme Court on 4/4/23 (@Needle_of_Arya) November 29, 2022

AP you fixed the photo without even apologizing and noting you’d used a stock photo in the original tweet that wasn’t the Congressman? Do better. — Mhairi Forrest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mhairiforrest) November 29, 2022

Born in Nuremberg, Germany in 1961, Aston Donald McEachin’s father was an Army veteran. His mother was a school teacher. And like his parents, McEachin left behind a legacy of honor and service.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA., said in a statement.

“Tonight, Virgina has lost a great leader, and I have lost a great friend.”