fbpx
News

Associated Press uses wrong photo of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Associated Press uses wrong photo of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin
FILE - U.S. Rep. Don McEachin D-4th. waves during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. The AP at first posted the wrong photo with no apology. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

In an article announcing the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va) on Monday night, the Associated Press at first posted a stock photo of a random Black man. Following swift backlash on Twitter, the AP reposted the correct photo without a single apology or retraction.

Associated Press adds salt to wound after death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

Though the popular politician easily won his most recent race for re-election earlier this month, McEachin ultimately lost a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61. 

On Monday night McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said “we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.”

Outgoing U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called him a “tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”

Yet the AP’s use of the wrong image and their lack of apology, wasn’t lost on social media users.

Mainstream media outlets have a history of using the wrong images when it comes to Black celebrities, artists or politicians. While those who blunder the images of Black people usually turn out to be conservative media outlets like Fox News, the AP’s blatant error illustrates the racial bias at even the highest levels of the journalism industry.

While the Associated Press has refused to apologize or release a retraction of its mistake, social media users weren’t ready to let them off the hook so easily.

 

 

Born in Nuremberg, Germany in 1961, Aston Donald McEachin’s father was an Army veteran. His mother was a school teacher. And like his parents, McEachin left behind a legacy of honor and service.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA., said in a statement.

“Tonight, Virgina has lost a great leader, and I have lost a great friend.”

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Deshaun Watson to suit up for first time...

Will Smith talks about ‘the slap’ with Trevor...

Black Creeks to rally supporters ahead of historic...

Elon Musk challenges Apple on Twitter moderation process

Neil deGrasse Tyson has “very high expectations” of...

Iranian human rights researcher sees “miracle” in Iran...

Ghana Beats South Korea 3-2 At World Cup

Black-owned cookie shop opens in downtown Tulsa for...

Mexico files charges against Shanquella Robinson alleged attacker

Lawyers for Buffalo massacre gunman say he plans...