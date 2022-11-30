21 Savage and Nas prove hip hop is timeless in instant classic

Listen to this article here

Nas and 21 Savage, two Grammy award winning hip-hop artists from two different eras, combined on a newly released song, “One Mic, One Gun.” The collaboration comes on the heels of a controversial statement made by 21 Savage, who expressed his opinion of Nas’ relevancy in today’s Hip-Hop scene. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 Savage said on an audio clip from Clubhouse. “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase, and he still make good ass music.”

Shortly after his comments hit social media, he received a significant amount of backlash from fans, celebrities and other artists. One notable response came from his XXL 2016 Freshman classmate, Kodak Black. He took to Instagram Live to express his frustration with 21 savage’s statement, questioning how is Nas not relevant? During his rant, he quoted the hook from Nas’ “I can,” in support of the elder statesman.

The same day the clip was aired, 21 Savage sent a tweet to clarify his statement. “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me, y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

It is noteworthy that Nas’ King Disease III debuted at #10 on billboard 200 list, and number one on the iTunes charts. 21 Savage is also coming off a number one album with Drake, entitled, “Her Loss.”

Two weeks after the alleged “beef” started between Nas and 21 savage, the two artists surprised the hip-hop community with a joint track.

When Hit-boy, the producer of the track, announced the song through a tweet, fans showed their excitement through comments and memes.

Me after listening to One Mic One Gun by Nas & 21 Savage 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRpr2bGI96 — Lou (@_iamlougotti) November 30, 2022

The song is less than 3 minutes long but packs a heavy punch with a short hook and straight bars by the two grammy award winning artists. Both artists found their pocket in the song, back and forths, cadence changes, and both letting you know who they are in the Hip-Hop game, respectively.

21 Savage opened the song by clearing the smoke from the back lash he had received a couple of weeks prior.

Nas and 21 Savage on One Mic, One Gun pic.twitter.com/qUG9UiJq9I — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) November 30, 2022

Nas didn’t have to hop on the track with 21 Savage. He could have responded with a diss track or continued basking in the success of King Disease III. There would have been three losers in that battle had Nas decide to respond negatively, 21savage, Hip-Hop and himself.

Instead, he reached back and uplifted a much younger artist. This collab adds to Nas’ already cemented legacy, gives 21 Savage a new perspective on hip-hop relevancy, and a lesson to all the people that believe hip-hop is a young man’s game. There is enough room for artist from all eras to make timeless music.

Notable lines from 21 Savage:

“Aint no back and forth, aint no left or right, I got King’s Disease but I move like a Knight.”

“When you turn a legend, no such thing as relevant, they must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity.”

Notable lines from Nas:

“I opened an lane for my era, I’m goated they gave me the crown.”

“21 yak, yall get together, be big for the south.”