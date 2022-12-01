‘Bob Marley One Love Experience’ is coming to LA this winter

Listen to this article here

The Bob Marley One Love Experience is coming to Los Angeles for the first time in January 2023 for a 12 week engagement.

It will open in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 at Ovation Hollywood, following previous runs in London and Toronto.

According to the site, the “multi-sensory experience will showcase never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia, while immersing you in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

The event will include photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant’s footwear. Along with an interactive experience exploring Bob Marley’s adult life and legacy, it remains family-friendly with numerous photo opportunities.

For those looking to kick back or vibe out, multiple immersive experiences include silent disco, a game room, and a Jamaican rainforest.

The 15,000-square foot experience also includes concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia like guitars, a soccer jersey, and art that highlight Marley’s influence. There are also a Marley-branded pinball machine, a jukebox and a few foosball tables. One area celebrates the Marley family’s legacy and philanthropy.

Inside, a 2,000-square foot One Love Forest promises to take visitors on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment, which also features a cannabis garden.

“After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the U.S. for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, said in a statement. The exhibit is produced by the Marley Family and Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Bob Marley, in full Robert Nesta Marley, was born February 6, 1945, in Nine Miles, St. Ann, Jamaica. Marley would go on to serve as a world ambassador for reggae music and sold more than 20 million records throughout his career. As a Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Marley’s timeless sound continues to inspire fans and artists of all generations. He passed at age 36 on May 11, 1981, in Miami, Florida.

Tickets will be available exclusively via Fever on Dec. 7.