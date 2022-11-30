fbpx
Hakeem Jeffries is now the first Black House party leader

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2022. | Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo
House Democrats just officially elected Hakeem Jeffries as House minority leader, making him the most powerful Democrat in the House.

Jeffries is the first Black congressional leader in history. At 52, he is 31 years younger than former leader Nancy Pelosi and 20 years younger than his counterpart in the Senate, the majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

House Democrats have been voting for their new leaders in a closed-door session. Jeffries, who was formerly caucus chair, ran unopposed.

Jeffries, for his part, insists he hasn’t had much time to reflect on the historic significance of his leadership role, saying he’s focused instead on the Democrats’ transition to the minority and “the solemn responsibility” he’s about to assume.

“The best thing that we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment, is lean in hard and do the best damn job that we can for people,” he said.

“As an African American, it sends a message out to this country that it’s time for real diversity and inclusion. And there are so many people of color who are capable and competent and can lead,” said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), a 32-year veteran  member of the Black Caucus.

“This will be a great image for people of color, and for Black people and little Black boys to be able to aspire to a position as high as that.”

With divisive policies and deadly rhetoric stemming from many GOP members, NPR reports Jeffries said he has an “open mind” in terms of his relationship with the top House Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., who was nominated to serve as the speaker. McCarthy is still working to secure the votes he needs to be elected by the full House.

Jeffries said he has more experience with the incoming majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and said he would look for areas of common ground. But he stressed that McCarthy has a lot of members Jeffries considers “extreme” and he is prepared to oppose GOP efforts to push far-right policies.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

