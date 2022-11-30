Megan Thee Stallion First Black Woman to Grace ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’

Listen to this article here

Megan Thee Stallion is indeed giving us “Real Hot Girl Sh*t” as the first Black woman to appear on Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 issue.

With an estimated $13 million in earnings this year, the Houston rapper was a natural choice for the cover. Along with hosting SNL and selling out concert arenas all over the country, recent endorsements like her estimated $2 million Super Bowl Cheetos ad and deals with other major brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes made her a standout.

In response to the honor, Meg said, “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022. I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. Megan the artist. I feel I’ve always liked to dabble and dab in a lot of different things, and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad. My dad was a street guy, he was an entrepreneur, he had his own clothing line. My mother, I watched her go to work nine-to-five every day, and come home and write songs. And take me to the studio, and be a mom, and be just a good woman in general.”

Since appearing in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2019, Thee Stallion has indeed accomplished and gone through a lot. She graduated college, lost both parents, performed at the Oscars, and was shot but accused of lying about it in the media and in the courtroom. Through it all, she remained focused on healing herself and others. Earlier this year, she launched her mental health and wellness website, Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too.

In being very open and transparent about her own journey through therapy and healing, Meg wanted to provide resources to help other women through their trials. In a message to her fans, Meg said, “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

With everything she has going on, Meg always has time for her hometown, Houston, Texas. She started the Pete and Thomas Foundation to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the globe.

She also started the initiative, “Hotties Helping Houston,” after a devastating storm hit the city in 2021. The organization partnered with the NACC, Rep. Sheila Lee, and others in a “supergroup coalition” who worked to raise funds to rebuild and repair homes free of charge for senior citizens and single mothers affected by the winter storm.

Because of her dedication to H-Town, Megan was honored with a key to the city and a declaration that May 2 would be known as “Megan Thee Stallion Day.”

So what’s next for Thee Stallion? Who knows? But she’s not hitting the brakes anytime soon. “I can’t slow down right now,” she said. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

Click here to check out Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with Forbes.