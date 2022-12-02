Listen to this article here

Miami, FL – Harlem Globetrotter Guard Maxwell Pearce is showing his inaugural exhibition, The Art of an Athlete, during Art Basel/Miami Art Week 2022 from Friday December 2nd, 2022 to Sunday December 4th, 2022, inside N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art, located at 6505 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami, Florida.

The collection is available for public viewing on December 2nd, from 6 to 10 p.m. and at 12 noon until 10 p.m. on December 3rd and 4th.

Propelled by a deeply inappropriate live interview with Alabama television anchors in 2020, Maxwell Pearce channeled the ensuing tide of backlash and hate filled messages into an artistic celebration of Black athletes’ abilities to shape their own narrative beyond their careers in sports. Pearce made national news when he took a public stance on the racially insensitive incident by posting a social justice focused video on social media, which was widely viewed and covered by major media.

During the pandemic, Pearce, like the rest of the world, was forced to quarantine at home. During that challenging time, he channeled his frustration into The Art of An Athlete, a vibrant fine art, mixed media and athletic material collection that highlights sports figures who have used their platforms to fight for social justice throughout history by examining the different forms of protest from one generation to the next.

“My work explores the multitudes of ideas within Black athleticism and celebrates athletes’ individual ability to do more than dribble, shoot, and score. It honors the literal ties that connect athletes across generations and binds them to public, collective memory”, said artist Max Pearce, Creator of Art of an Athlete.

A New Collection from Harlem Globetrotter Max Pearce

Increasingly popular art pieces such as “42,” “Sports and Politics Don’t Mix,” and “Wilma” pay homage to legendary Black athletes and civil rights activists such as Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Honoree Jackie Robinson, Heavyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali, former National Football League Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and three-time track and field Olympic Gold Medalist Wilma Rudolph.

“The Art of an Athlete” exhibition also honors powerful Black women athletes through pieces such as “Naomi” and “I See Me,” which are inspired by top-ranking professional tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

“More Than an Athlete” is one of the collection’s most remarkable pieces of artwork as it highlights the grievous history of racial injustices widely committed against Black Americans, including Pearce. This piece includes fluorescent-lit references to former United States President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, Black voting rights, and victims of police brutality.

In addition to a public viewing of the art collection, the exhibition also includes a panel discussion, featuring an array of superstar athletes.