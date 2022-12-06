fbpx
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snatched off air after ‘affair’ leak

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Courtesy of ABC / TV Line
“GMA3” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are off the air temporarily after reports of their romantic relationship came to light last Wednesday via pictures published by the Daily Mail.

It began when the duo, both married, were photographed holding hands and cozying up. Yesterday, they were pulled off the air because their rumored romance had “become an internal and an external distraction.”

In a 9 a.m. call on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she made the decision, even though it does not violate company policy, according to ABC News.

While the two are rumored to be separated from their spouses, neither has publicly addressed any details surrounding alleged romance, provoking many social media users to review their past interactions for clues.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight (ET) that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 — Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.

The source says that Robach and Shue had been in mediation already and were preparing to announce their split prior to the news breaking of her romance with Holmes. They sold their apartment in September and their divorce is expected to be settled soon.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship revelation has garnered a lot of attention on social media as the co-anchors are both married to other people.

Both Robach and Holmes have been married to their spouses since 2010. ET reports Holme’s wife was not blindsided by Holmes’ relationship with Robach and that’s why they are no longer together. However, she was blindsided in the manner it was publicly revealed.

It has since been reported that before his relationship with Robach, Holmes had a three-year affair with married Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh.

Though absent on social media, Holmes can’t escape the increasing number of women coming forward to accuse him of infidelity. Now accused of at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC, including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer, according to Page Six, Holmes is carrying the brunt of the alleged consensual affair more than Robach.

Messy on top of messy, Holmes and Singh’s alleged indiscretions began in 2016, and it’s believed that the duo confided in Robach about their affair.

A source told Page Six: “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages.”

According to InTouch Weekly, Amy’s last photo with her husband was shared via her since-deactivated Instagram in July. Shortly afterward, she was spotted without her wedding ring. 

On Friday, while hosting the afternoon extension of “Good Morning America” with Robach, Holmes poked fun about the “great week” the pair had.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday,” he said. “It’s been a great week, just want this one to keep going, and going, and going.”

“Speak for yourself,” Robach responded. “I am very excited about the weekend.”

Both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts since their alleged relationship made headline news.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

