T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snatched off air after ‘affair’ leak

Listen to this article here

“GMA3” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are off the air temporarily after reports of their romantic relationship came to light last Wednesday via pictures published by the Daily Mail.

It began when the duo, both married, were photographed holding hands and cozying up. Yesterday, they were pulled off the air because their rumored romance had “become an internal and an external distraction.”

The honchos over at "Good Morning America" have made the bizarre decision to take Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air … just days after sources told us there'd be no disciplinary action taken over the couple's consensual relationship. https://t.co/GAn13GrAmi — TMZ (@TMZ) December 5, 2022

In a 9 a.m. call on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she made the decision, even though it does not violate company policy, according to ABC News.

While the two are rumored to be separated from their spouses, neither has publicly addressed any details surrounding alleged romance, provoking many social media users to review their past interactions for clues.

T.J Holmes & Amy Robach talking about training tips for running a marathon back in March 🌚 Reports are coming out that they quietly left their spouses back in August. pic.twitter.com/h5Ysi1tGS1 — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) December 1, 2022

I have just been informed T.J. Holmes’ REAL NAME us “Loutelious” so whatever they said he did, he did that shit — Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) December 1, 2022

A source tells Entertainment Tonight (ET) that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 — Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.

The source says that Robach and Shue had been in mediation already and were preparing to announce their split prior to the news breaking of her romance with Holmes. They sold their apartment in September and their divorce is expected to be settled soon.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship revelation has garnered a lot of attention on social media as the co-anchors are both married to other people.

when I look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, this is all I see pic.twitter.com/DkeItBlVAL — ThisIsRochelle (@RR416) December 1, 2022

Both Robach and Holmes have been married to their spouses since 2010. ET reports Holme’s wife was not blindsided by Holmes’ relationship with Robach and that’s why they are no longer together. However, she was blindsided in the manner it was publicly revealed.

It has since been reported that before his relationship with Robach, Holmes had a three-year affair with married Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh.

Though absent on social media, Holmes can’t escape the increasing number of women coming forward to accuse him of infidelity. Now accused of at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC, including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer, according to Page Six, Holmes is carrying the brunt of the alleged consensual affair more than Robach.

Oh he getting FIRED fired T.J. Holmes allegedly cheated with other ABC staffers https://t.co/PesrrhrnHs — Your Tiny Journalist Friend. (@thewayoftheid) December 6, 2022

Messy on top of messy, Holmes and Singh’s alleged indiscretions began in 2016, and it’s believed that the duo confided in Robach about their affair.

A source told Page Six: “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages.”

According to InTouch Weekly, Amy’s last photo with her husband was shared via her since-deactivated Instagram in July. Shortly afterward, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

I might watch an entire episode of GMA for the first time in my life off the strength of ya man TJ in some Shazam sweats gripping the whole right ass cheek of his co-anchor. https://t.co/JMr6ERLJcy — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) November 30, 2022

On Friday, while hosting the afternoon extension of “Good Morning America” with Robach, Holmes poked fun about the “great week” the pair had.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday,” he said. “It’s been a great week, just want this one to keep going, and going, and going.”

“Speak for yourself,” Robach responded. “I am very excited about the weekend.”

Both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts since their alleged relationship made headline news.