Donald Trump Calls For Parts of US Constitution to be Terminated

Just when we think that Donald Trump can’t get any more ridiculous, he calls our bluff. In this week’s news, he’s calling for parts of the U.S. Constitution to be terminated.

Still pushing a proven false narrative of fraud in the 2020 election, the disgraced former president wrote on the social network, Truth Social, “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

This latest tirade came after the release of internal Twitter emails showing deliberation in 2020 over a New York Post story about material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The irony is, Donald Trump recently announced his bid for presidency in which, if reelected, one of his responsibilities would be to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Whew!

Now, I’ve called for revamping of the Constitution but mainly because of the language that still allows slavery. But to demand that parts of it be terminated due to your lies and delusion is insane, sir.

And while most Republicans have been afraid to directly call Trump out, some did step up and say they’re not on board with this latest stunt.

​​“Well, obviously I don’t support that,” said Representative-elect Mike Lawler, a Republican who unseated Representative Sean Patrick Maloney in a suburban New York district, on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American.”

“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that – certainly not an ex-president,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told CNN. “I think it’s irresponsible.”

And of course the media is treating him like the joke that he is.

James Corden said, “The Constitution is one of the documents he actually stole and took to Mar-a-Lago.”

Trevor Noah chimed in with, “Yeah, that’s right. The Republican front-runner for president of the United States wants to terminate the Constitution because Twitter wouldn’t allow him to see Hunter Biden’s [expletive].”

“Again with the Hunter Biden laptop! Give it a rest! You don’t hear anyone obsessing over the former president’s son’s laptop. And Eric’s got a good one — it’s made by Fisher-Price, and it can tell you what sound a cow makes,” heckled Stephen Colbert.

Facing backlash for the comments and even more distancing from the Republican party, “Trump the Terminator” is now trying to eat his words. He returned to his platform, Truth Social, to say:

“​​The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

Hey, in this case, I say let him keep talking. “Patriots” like Donald Trump and his base swear to love the Constitution and if he keeps attacking it, maybe they’ll finally abandon him, too.