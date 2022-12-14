Listen to this article here

Sydney Anderson, who experienced and broke the national story of a group of Black student-athletes being racially profiled with drug-sniffing dogs by Georgia police, has won the USA Lacrosse Magazine’s Best Advocate award.

The Delaware State University sophomore took home her latest prize after scoring the most votes out of four shero nominees in the USA Lacrosse Mag competition, which seeks to honor those who make both the sport and the world a better place.

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙊𝘾𝘼𝙏𝙀 For those who lead by the example of their character. VOTE 🗳️ in our #BestofLax2022 poll to celebrate the incredible people who've made change in lacrosse and in the world. NOMINEES: https://t.co/gyUUoSZwet — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) December 12, 2022

“I’m very honored and blessed to not only be nominated, but win Best Advocate of 2022,” Anderson told The Black Wall Street Times. “Although what happened to my teammates and I was traumatic, the experience helped evoke change and inspire others to speak up about racial injustice.”

Despite claiming to stop their bus because the Black driver was in the left lane, Georgia law enforcement tried to get the female student athletes to confess to drug possession before bringing more officers and drug-sniffing dogs to trample through their luggage and sensitive, personal belongings.

More than #Blackgirlmagic: Sydney Anderson is Best Advocate

In the spirit of the legendary anti-lynchings journalist Ida B. Wells, Sydney Anderson captured the moment in a viral article in DSU’s “The Stinging Truth” Hornet Newspaper. Her story was quickly elevated by New York Times, CBS, NBC, CNN, The Black Wall Street Times and others, leading to lawsuits and increased scrutiny of racial injustice in Georgia.

“Like so many others, I’m deeply troubled by the actions that our Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse team and staff endured in Georgia this past April,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in May.

“These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time,” Jennings said. “Not only did the deputies find nothing illegal in the bags; they did not issue a single ticket for the alleged traffic infraction.”

USA Lacrosse Magazine noted how Anderson was honored by the Intercollegiate Women Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) with the second annual Tina Sloan Green Award, and her teammates were honored for their bravery at the Allen Sack National Symposium this summer.

“I am happy that I was able to be the voice of my team,” Anderson said. “This is only the beginning of my journey, as I will continue to be an advocate for change both in the community and nationwide.

*Editor’s note: Sydney Anderson is a former intern for The Black Wall Street Times, and we couldn’t be more proud of this amazing human being, who has a brilliantly bright future ahead of her.