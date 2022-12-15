fbpx
Colorado Springs hotel staff suspended after racially profiling Mark Curry

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Comedian Mark Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video on Saturday alleging a hotel he stayed at in Colorado Springs racially profiled him.

“When is it going to stop?” Curry asked in the clip, which now has over 100,000 views.

Shortly after posting the video of the mistreatment, he was supported by lifelong fans and even co-stars.

According to Curry, 61, the alleged incident occurred at The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his social media video, Curry claims he was sitting in the lobby drinking coffee when an employee who said they were with security asked him if he was a guest.

Curry said he declined to answer, but the man did not leave him alone.

“Let’s go look at your status of whether or not you’re staying at the hotel,” the man said.

“But there’s a lot of white people that’s sitting out there,” Curry responded. “Let’s go ask them.”

Curry later identified the White employee who harassed him in the lobby as John Cramm, the “establishment’s certified director of engineering and security,” according to the Independent.

In his Instagram message, the comedian encouraged people to call the hotel and complain about Cramm and his racism. As a result of the wrongdoing and Curry’s sustained popularity, employees at The Mining Exchange did not answer multiple calls or immediately return emails on on Monday morning.

Representatives of Wyndham Hotels also did not respond to requests for comment. Callers were unable to leave voicemails as every available inbox on the menu was full, and calls to the hotel’s reservation line looped back on itself.

Curry said he has yet to receive a personal or formal apology from the Mining Exchange Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, despite a public statement issued by the Wyndham Grand Hotel property.

“Man, a Black man can’t go nowhere. A Black man can’t go nowhere in America,” Curry said in the video. “I want everybody to call this hotel … He was so upset. I did not know what his problem was. He did not want me in that lobby. They walked up to me in the lobby and said, ‘This lobby is private’ … what? And they stopped me … I want you guys to give this motherf— place a call and let them know what you think of them stopping Mark Curry.”

On Tuesday, the Mining Exchange Hotel said the employees involved in the incident had been suspended pending further investigation. The hotel also offered to compensate him for the stay and said it would retrain staff following the incident.

According to the Gazette Extra, Curry and his attorney are demanding that a zero-tolerance policy against racial profiling be instituted at a Colorodo hotel where the TV star stayed briefly last week.

It is unclear whether the comedian plans to take any legal action at this time.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

