Colorado Springs hotel staff suspended after racially profiling Mark Curry

Comedian Mark Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video on Saturday alleging a hotel he stayed at in Colorado Springs racially profiled him.

“When is it going to stop?” Curry asked in the clip, which now has over 100,000 views.

Shortly after posting the video of the mistreatment, he was supported by lifelong fans and even co-stars.

Sending love out to my costar and friend @MARKCURRY… just finding out about this awful profiling harassment he was subjected to in Colorado Springs. I hope the Hotel has apologized to him at least🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ UNACCEPTABLE 😡

Have a call in Mark to get an update…This is us in June… pic.twitter.com/nSQVx7RWtO — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 11, 2022

According to Curry, 61, the alleged incident occurred at The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his social media video, Curry claims he was sitting in the lobby drinking coffee when an employee who said they were with security asked him if he was a guest.

Curry said he declined to answer, but the man did not leave him alone.

“Let’s go look at your status of whether or not you’re staying at the hotel,” the man said.

“But there’s a lot of white people that’s sitting out there,” Curry responded. “Let’s go ask them.”