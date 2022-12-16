New Young Dolph album drops more than one year after his murder

On Friday, the late great Young Dolph released a posthumous album entitled “Paper Route Frank” over one year after his abrupt killing.

Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Dolph’s cousin Key Glock, and PRE rappers Big Moochie Grape and SNUPE BANDZ all add a verse in the project. Bandplay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, Dun Deal and others contributed to the production.

Baller Alert reports one of the men accused of killing rapper Dolph has been stripped of his phone privileges after releasing new music from jail. On November 10th, Justin Johnson released a track called “No Statements” on his YouTube channel.

Judge Lee Coffee learned of the song and immediately moved to prevent Johnson from being on the phone completely.

Johnson is one of several men awaiting trial for the slaying of Dolph in November 2021. The elaborate murder plot has continued to unfold in the year since his death, with Cornelius Smith and Johnson being named as gunmen in the case. Hernandez Govan was arrested in November and is said to be the mastermind behind the entire hit with the help of Jermarcus Johnson, who has also been charged with conspiracy.

Dolph’s partner and mother of his children opened up to fans on Instagram about the heartache she has been dealing with over the last year.

“This almost year has been the most challenging year I have ever had to face in my life,” said Mia Jaye in the video. “It’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up. It comes to a breaking point to where it’s, like, it’s really just unfair, man.”