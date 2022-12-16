fbpx
New Young Dolph album drops more than one year after his murder

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo Courtesy: Paper Route Empire
On Friday, the late great Young Dolph released a posthumous album entitled “Paper Route Frank” over one year after his abrupt killing.

Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Dolph’s cousin Key Glock, and PRE rappers Big Moochie Grape and SNUPE BANDZ all add a verse in the project. Bandplay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, Dun Deal and others contributed to the production.

Baller Alert reports one of the men accused of killing rapper Dolph has been stripped of his phone privileges after releasing new music from jail. On November 10th, Justin Johnson released a track called “No Statements” on his YouTube channel.

Judge Lee Coffee learned of the song and immediately moved to prevent Johnson from being on the phone completely.

Johnson is one of several men awaiting trial for the slaying of Dolph in November 2021. The elaborate murder plot has continued to unfold in the year since his death, with Cornelius Smith and Johnson being named as gunmen in the case. Hernandez Govan was arrested in November and is said to be the mastermind behind the entire hit with the help of Jermarcus Johnson, who has also been charged with conspiracy.

Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways

Dolph’s partner and mother of his children opened up to fans on Instagram about the heartache she has been dealing with over the last year.

“This almost year has been the most challenging year I have ever had to face in my life,” said Mia Jaye in the video. “It’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up. It comes to a breaking point to where it’s, like, it’s really just unfair, man.”

The album arrives not long after Dolph’s family and fans turned the first anniversary of his death into a day of service.Back on November 17, the IdaMae Foundation, which is Young Dolph’s non-profit organization, hosted a charity event for Young Dolph Day where they served lunch, gave free haircuts to kids and delivered winter kits that contain coats, blankets, socks and gloves.

Well known for his perfect mix of philanthropy and sense of humor, Dolph says “I ain’t never want to be the biggest rapper,” in the album’s trailer. “I just want to get the money so I can turn everybody else up. If I can get the money off Young Dolph, Adolph Thornton, gon go turn up everybody and make 10 n****s way bigger than Young Dolph ever wanted to be.”

https://twitter.com/slvppy/status/1603166434271539200

“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy, and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did,” Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown said last month.https://twitter.com/thewavecheckk/status/1601332229179076608

“His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more. His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing.”

It’s Dolph!

 

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

