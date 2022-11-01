Takeoff has been killed at age 28 over a reported dice game

Listen to this article here

Takeoff, a former member of Migos and family relative of Quavo and Offset, has died, TMZ reports.

The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private party inside of a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2:30AM Houston time. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital. Quavo was unharmed.

According to KPRC, an altercation broke out during a dice game and someone at the scene opened fire, hitting Ball in either the neck or head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Click2Houston, an investigation is underway, police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 to 50 people were at the location when the shooting took place. Two additional victims were located at nearby hospitals, HPD said.

Police have confirmed that members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Officers said they will not be releasing the victim’s identity until his family has been notified and his identification is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police did confirm the victim is a Black male in his 20′s.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, footage obtained by TMZ shows Quavo, another former member of Migos, yelling for help after the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting.

While the details will emerge with time, Takeoff is the latest in a long line of rappers murdered while simply living their lives. Whether Nipsey Hussle standing outside of his store, Young Dolph visiting a neighborhood store, PnB Rock eating with his girlfriend, or Takeoff at a private party, danger continues to follow many of hip hop’s most recognizable voices, leaving their fans and family to grieve in traumatic memoriam time and time again.

It ain’t ’bout the cars, it ain’t all ’bout the chains

Lookin’ up, up at the stars, take a look what I became” – Takeoff

RIP Takeoff