LAPD asks for help to find Theophilus London, fans ask what took so long

|
Listen to this article here
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate rapper Theophilus London, who has been missing since October. The LAPD made the announcement in a department news release Wednesday.
According to police, the 35-year-old rapper’s family “lost complete contact with him” in October and the last known sighting of London was at around 12 p.m. local time on Oct. 25 in the neighborhood of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.
#Los Angeles, CA: 35y/o Theophilus London hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 2022.
London’s family traveled to #CA and filed a missing persons report on 12/28/22.#HelpUsFindUs #TheophilusLondon @LAPDHollywood @LAPDWestLA pic.twitter.com/g79V2DedbE
— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) December 30, 2022
“The person reporting and Theophilus’ family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned,” the LAPD said.
News of London shocked many fans, some questioning and others validating London’s family while trying to piece together how he could fall from grace and out of touch so precipitously.
You’re telling me out of every single person in Theophilus London’s life, not one single person decided to report him being missing since July until now??? Does he not have friends?? Commitments? Bills? Jobs? Not one single person cared?
— ya girl (@scusemyfrenchhh) December 29, 2022
Everybody saying how was Theophilus London missing so long before his family said anything…. Uhm? Plenty of people do not have a good relationship with their family. Especially after getting wealthy. I'm wondering who he was with last and spoke to. What was the conversation?
— Wanda Who (@epicmelonpop) December 29, 2022
ABC News reports London’s cousin Mikhail Noel shared a message on his Instagram account urging anyone with information about London’s whereabouts to come forward.
“Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home,” he wrote.
Theophilus London disappeared apparently which upsets me extremely. Anyone who’s known me a little while knows I’ve always loved his art and thought he never got a fair chance at it. Gonna stream his album BEBEY and I recommend to you guys too. pic.twitter.com/VuHGGeGiwz
— …, (@jeanblairee) December 28, 2022
“To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo,” he continued.
London, who has more than 227,000 followers on Instagram, had been active on the platform but appears to have not posted since July.
The family released a statement through Secretly, a label that worked with London, saying that they have been trying to find him for the past few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, according to The Associated Press.
A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed on Wednesday that a police report was filed.
Theophilus London is missing, but family remains hopeful.
“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father, Lary Moses London, said in the family’s statement that was obtained by The AP. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you, son.”
This is really bothering me… one of my fave artists Has been missing and I’m barely finding out about this… I can’t believe this. Theo please be okay bro please 🙏 #theophiluslondon pic.twitter.com/gsnG5SJ3zi
— Commisioner Gordon (@gothamcityalert) December 29, 2022
“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes,” Secretly Group’s rep said.
“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”