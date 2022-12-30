LAPD asks for help to find Theophilus London, fans ask what took so long

fbpx
LAPD asks for help to find Theophilus London

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Theophilus London is seen on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate rapper Theophilus London, who has been missing since October. The LAPD made the announcement in a department news release Wednesday.

According to police, the 35-year-old rapper’s family “lost complete contact with him” in October and the last known sighting of London was at around 12 p.m. local time on Oct. 25 in the neighborhood of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

“The person reporting and Theophilus’ family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned,” the LAPD said.

News of London shocked many fans, some questioning and others validating London’s family while trying to piece together how he could fall from grace and out of touch so precipitously.

ABC News reports London’s cousin Mikhail Noel shared a message on his Instagram account urging anyone with information about London’s whereabouts to come forward.

