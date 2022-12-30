LAPD asks for help to find Theophilus London, fans ask what took so long

“Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home,” he wrote.

Theophilus London disappeared apparently which upsets me extremely. Anyone who’s known me a little while knows I’ve always loved his art and thought he never got a fair chance at it. Gonna stream his album BEBEY and I recommend to you guys too. pic.twitter.com/VuHGGeGiwz — …, (@jeanblairee) December 28, 2022

“To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo,” he continued.

London, who has more than 227,000 followers on Instagram, had been active on the platform but appears to have not posted since July.

The family released a statement through Secretly, a label that worked with London, saying that they have been trying to find him for the past few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed on Wednesday that a police report was filed.

Theophilus London is missing, but family remains hopeful.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father, Lary Moses London, said in the family’s statement that was obtained by The AP. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you, son.”

This is really bothering me… one of my fave artists Has been missing and I’m barely finding out about this… I can’t believe this. Theo please be okay bro please 🙏 #theophiluslondon pic.twitter.com/gsnG5SJ3zi — Commisioner Gordon (@gothamcityalert) December 29, 2022

“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes,” Secretly Group’s rep said.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”