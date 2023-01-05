Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after being missing for months, a family member announced Wednesday.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, the rapper grew up in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” the rapper’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

London’s family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public’s assistance in finding him. The post did not specify where London had been or why he hadn’t contacted them.

The musician’s family and friends believe he was last spoken to and accounted for in Los Angeles in July.

His last Instagram post came in July after he posted prolifically on the platform for several months, which was a cause of concern for his family members.

London was last seen in the Skid Row area in October, and his family had lost contact with him, according to an LAPD news release.

Theophilus London Music Awards & Features

In 2016, London earned a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for a feature alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye (Kanye West), who produced and guested on 2014?s “Vibes.” During February, London posted updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying he was “promoted to handle media duties”.

He recently appeared on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released in September, the month before he disappeared. Among his studio albums are 2011’s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes,” and 2020’s “Bebey.”