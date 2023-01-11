Listen to this article here

The Golden Globe Awards marks the official opening of award season and last night’s show was one for the books.

Comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Golden Globes and didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at the usual ‘lily White’ ceremony. “One minute, you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled White organization.” He added that a $500,000 paycheck was enough for him to “put on a suit and take these White people’s money.”

Having Carmichael as a host set the tone for the diversity that last night’s winners would represent.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, out of 16 potential awards, six went to non-White actors and actresses. The increase in cultural representation directly results from the Globe’s voting council. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) added 21 non-White members to its decision-making table.

This is a far cry from the 2021 LA Times investigation that proved the council had no people of Color within its 87-person conglomerate. We saw the backlash of that whitewashing in 2022. The 79th award show was boycotted and not aired on television.

Last night’s show embodied Black girl and Black boy magic. Abbott Elementary and its cast did a major sweep. Angela Bassett was the epitome of a queen. And Eddie Murphy was honored for his decade-long contributions to the entertainment industry.

And the Golden Globe winner is…..

Abbott Elementary won for best television series – musical or comedy.

YouTube Courtesy of NBC

Zendaya was not in attendance. She won the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama, for her role in Euphoria.

YouTube Courtesy of Movie Coverage

Quinta Brunson won best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy.

YouTube courtesy of NBC

Angela Bassett took home the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.

YouTube Courtesy of NBC

Tyler James Williams won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series.

YouTube Courtesy of NBC

Eddie Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.