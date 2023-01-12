Listen to this article here

In an interview with Allure magazine, Gwen Stefani, 53, born an Italian American, cited the influence of Japanese culture in her home when she was growing up.

She described her father’s travel to Japan for his job at Yamaha and how he’d tell her stories about “performers cosplaying as Elvis and stylish women with colorful hair,” the article says.

“That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me,” she said in the interview.

She said that later, as an adult, she traveled to Japan herself.

Everyone forgets that Gwen Stefani is also part Lakota. pic.twitter.com/zzmcf9igCM — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) January 11, 2023

What’s worse is Stefani made the remarks to Allure reporter Jesa Marie Calaor, who is Asian-American.

“Like Stefani, I am not Japanese,” Calaor wrote. “But I am an Asian woman living in America, which comes with sobering realities during a time of heightened Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate. … I envy anyone who can claim to be part of this vibrant, creative community but avoid the part of the narrative that can be painful or scary.”

imagine you're gwen stefani's pr team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself japanese. I would just quit lmao pic.twitter.com/ViQ6b6krsH — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) January 10, 2023

Gwen Stefani claiming to be Japanese is the Whitest thing she could’ve done… again.

NBC News reported Calaor noted that Stefani made the claim about being Japanese twice during the interview and said she’s “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.”

“Its okay to be inspired by other cultures, it’s not okay to steal other people's culture and then capitalize off of it.

You're very tone-deaf because you're not Japanese, you're White." @iamlegallyhype on #GwenStefani insisting she’s Japanese in a new interview. pic.twitter.com/7cLyqLi4sA — Indisputable TYT (@IndisputableTYT) January 11, 2023

Keeping the same energy of a vacationing Karen with freshly braided hair in Jamaica, Stefani completely embraces cultural aesthetics without acknowledging increased attacks on people of Asian heritage in America since the 2020 global pandemic.

Her tone-deaf response is reflective of many Whites who mock and parade around each Halloween in garb, props, and iconography that offend the cultures they purport to honor.

hollaback girl by gwen stefani. pic.twitter.com/pIP7knThho — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) January 8, 2023

Actual Asian Americans were elected in record number to 118th Congress

According to AsAmNews, Representative Shri Thanedar (MI-13), along with other incoming members of the 118th Congress, were recently sworn-in to office by Judge Florence Y in an event hosted by the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS).

Why does Gwen Stefani get to be Japanese when actual Asians aren't allowed to be American?



It's not only her statement that is absurd, it's the hypocrisy that allows rich white people to make outrageous claims with little backlash while POC struggle to exist. — Christine Liwag Dixon (@cmliwagdixon) January 12, 2023

According to Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, a record 346 Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders ran for office in 2022 — and there is a record high of 21 AANHPI members in the 118th Congress.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) sent a congratulatory video message expressing appreciation to the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC).

Just before the start of the ceremony, Thanedar asked if he could conduct his oath in his native language, Marathi. The APAICS team accommodated, and at the close of program, he read from a prepared translation he brought with him to Judge Pan. Depicted here standing with his wife, Shashi, and Judge Pan. Photo by Jessica Xiao.

CAPAC Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-28), joked about making it through the long week (the many votes for Speaker of the House) it took to get to the swearing-in ceremony.

Ted Lieu (CA-36) newly elected Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus (and first Asian American in that seat) lauded his colleagues for passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in 2021.

“Now we have enough AAPIs at all levels of government to fight back,” Lieu said.