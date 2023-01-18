Listen to this article here

Steph Curry and the dynastic Golden State Warriors returned to the White House once again as national champions on Tuesday — their first trip back since Barack Obama’s presidency, despite winning two championships while former President Donald Trump was in office.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA finals, claiming their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

.@StephenCurry30: “This is a great opportunity for us, from the basketball community, to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home.” pic.twitter.com/qFa2yoNSeB — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) January 17, 2023

“I know the team we’re honoring today understands what it takes to work together. Let me just say that the Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday in the East Room while welcoming the team and referencing their past conflicts with Trump.

Following their 2017 victory, the Warriors didn’t make the trip to Washington after Trump withdrew the customary White House invitation when Stephen Curry, one of the team’s stars, indicated he would vote against going, ABC News reports.

Steph Curry spoke about the “opportunity to reflect on the accomplishment last year, to bring everybody together to celebrate that.”

He also said he wanted to acknowledge how sport brings “people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds, to provide aspiration, hope, love, togetherness.”

Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Andrew Wiggins are counting up the Warriors' recent appearances in the White House ?pic.twitter.com/tvGc6EOo5E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 17, 2023

He also thanked the Biden administration for their work to free WNBA star Brittney Griner, who had been held in Russia.

As the all-time leader in three-pointers, Steph Curry has averaged 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30 games this past season, only hampered by a mild shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for a few weeks.

Steph Curry continues to play at a historic level

Whether on the court or on the bench as his shoulder healed, Curry’s leadership has the Warriors, who sluggishly opened the season, back at .500 with a 22-22 record.

Jeff Van Gundy on Steph Curry:



“You could make a strong case he's been the most valuable player in the league over the past decade”



(via Lowe Post podcast, h/t @Baltej_hoops) pic.twitter.com/acFmgbxUbX — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 18, 2023

Though highly celebrated as the greatest shooter of all time now, Curry also dazzled at Davidson, but to little fanfare.

In 104 games over three seasons, he averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range and 87.6 percent from the free throw line.

Curry graduated from Davidson College in 2022 at a ceremony commemorating his career in front of a crowd gathered to celebrate the NBA veteran.

He needed to complete one semester of coursework to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, which he accomplished in May.

????? for Sonya Curry with Steph’s graduation from Davidson https://t.co/Z8Sw5BHznu — Cyberdean07 ??????? (@cyberdean07) January 8, 2023

Steph Curry finished his collegiate career ranked fourth on NCAA’s all-time list for career three-pointers with 414, the NCAA single-season record holder with 162 three-pointers in 2007-08.

He left school as Davidson’s and Southern Conference’s all-time leader in scoring, claimed the Consensus First-Team All-American as a junior and Consensus Second-Team All-American as a sophomore.

Curry also won the John R. Wooden Award All-American and named Southern Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

His impact wasn’t immediately felt in the NBA, but despite Warriors team successes and failures, Curry’s popularity and performance has continuously soared to meteoric heights, only once ascended by “Air” Michael Jordan.

"He's the modern MJ"



Coach Kerr with the ultimate praise for Steph ? pic.twitter.com/ffkevnJEWq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

After a contentious beginning to the season, many sports pundits speculated how the NBA Champs would recover from a leaked video of forward Draymond Green punching guard Jordan Poole in the face.

As the unquestioned el capitan of the Warriors dynasty, 4-time NBA Champ Chef Curry quietly did his part to bring the beef to a simmer, and has a recently subdued Draymond back to being the Draymond we all know.

Draymond Green said the fan questioned his Hall of Fame status and it fired him up to turn a sluggish first half to a huge second half: “I’m like that bro. I’ve been like that.” https://t.co/9mXSmsY0uw pic.twitter.com/ViUR1F5VBe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2023

After signing with Under Armour for “potentially more than $1 billion,” according to a report from Rolling Stone, Curry and his wife, Ayesha, will continue to shoot his shot for the good of others well after he decides to walk off the court.

Eat. Learn. Play. gives an assist to the community

The Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation was launched in 2019 because of the “tremendous need that exists all around us and want to do what we can to help improve the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the country.”

According to his website, SC30, “Talent is everywhere. Opportunity isn’t. Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to quality education, and enabling healthy, active lifestyles.”

According to Eat.Learn.Play, “We focus on three vital pillars of a healthy childhood: nutrition, education, and physical activity. Our investments meet kids where they are most often – in school, at home, and in their neighborhood.”