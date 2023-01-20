Listen to this article here

Washington, DC – On the two-year anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration hundreds of organizations representing millions of Americans sent an updated organizational letter to President Biden and the Attorney General, calling on him to follow through on his campaign promises to work to end the federal and military death penalty in the United States.

News of the letter comes after the Biden Administration declined this week to seek the death penalty for a White racist domestic terrorist while pursuing a death sentence for a Muslim terrorist.

“We are urging President Biden, Merrick Garland and their advisors to do everything they can to stop seeking new federal and military death sentences, commute the existing death sentences under their jurisdiction, and to order the demolition of the federal death house at Terre Haute, Indiana,” said Rev. Sharon Risher, Chairwoman of the board of directors of Death Penalty Action.

Risher’s mother, two cousins and six others were killed by a White supremacist currently on federal death row for the infamous 2015 mass shooting in a South Carolina church.

Risher advocates to end the death penalty “because his death sentence lingers over me and my family too, and we don’t want to be reminded of his horrific actions every time another appeal comes up.”

300 Organizations urge federal halt to death penalty

Death Penalty Action, an organization created in 2017 to oppose anticipated executions in the Trump Administration, has been working with members of Congress to lead public support for passage of the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Senator Richard Durbin, and nearly 100 other members of Congress. The effort is expected to continue once the bill is reintroduced in the new Congress.

See the full text of the letter here.

Nearly 300 organizations signing the letter thus far include the following.