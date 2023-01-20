Listen to this article here

Together Oklahoma — Oklahoma Policy Institute’s grassroots advocacy program — will start holding affinity group meetings in January to help encourage everyday Oklahomans to exercise their political voice about the state law-making process and important policy decisions.

Together Oklahoma convenes affinity groups in four major categories of interest:

Safe Communities/Justice Reform focuses on issues that help make communities safer. Its first meeting this year will be Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Healthy Oklahomans focuses on policy change that can help Oklahomans live healthier lives. Its first meeting this year will be Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Thriving Families focuses on advancing policies that provide equitable opportunity for all Oklahoma families to thrive. Its first meeting this year will be Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Strengthening Democracy focuses on ensuring that Oklahoma laws and policies provide for governmental transparency and greater participation in the democratic process. Its first meeting this year will be Wednesday, Feb 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Are you registered to vote?



Don't forget! Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline to register to vote or update your registration before the February elections.



Register/Update: https://t.co/vdlRwc7Ggt



See the election list: https://t.co/Ou6cEtVhoM pic.twitter.com/EMvYrqfLwx — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) January 19, 2023

Together Oklahoma wants to create informed, engaged voters with virtual meetings

The affinity groups meet virtually and include participants statewide. The groups are scheduled to meet at least monthly through the end of April, and planned meeting dates are posted at TogetherOK.org/events.

Affinity groups are designed to increase individuals’ engagement in legislative and other efforts that advocate for and promote policies that expand opportunities for all Oklahomans.

Participation in the affinity groups is open to any interested individual and organizations that have interest in legislative actions that impact one or more of the policy areas.

“Together Oklahoma’s affinity groups are a vital part of our effort to ensure that all Oklahomans can have their voices heard at the state capitol,” said Angela Monson, who serves as OK Policy’s Legislative and Outreach Director. “We want to work with all Oklahomans, but especially people who have been historically and systematically silenced in the policy process.”

To learn more about Together Oklahoma’s affinity groups or to sign up for notifications, visit TogetherOK.org/affinity or visit TOK affinity groups on Facebook at facebook.com/TogetherOklahoma/groups.