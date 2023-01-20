Listen to this article here

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime show, Sherri, where he commented about Rihanna’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Promoting his new book, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” Smith has visited multiple outlets to detail his life’s story and give his thoughts on the culture which keeps him at a stiff arm’s length.

“There’s one thing she’s not, she ain’t Beyoncé,” said Smith, who prefaced that comment with saying Rihanna was “spectacular” and congratulating her on becoming a new mom.

Stephen A. Smith has long been called out for disparaging Blacks

Forever doing too much, Stephen A. Smith is also campaigning for a late-night talk show of his own.

On Wednesday night’s FOX News, during his interview with Sean Hannity, Smith made his pitch for a late-night talk show of his own.

Per Awful Announcing: “I am interested in doing late night,” Smith acknowledged. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Kimmel. I believe I could do it. I would throw everybody for a loop, my politics would throw people off because I’d be fair to everybody and I’d listen to everybody. It wouldn’t be one-sided, I’m not a one-sided kind of guy. I’m one-sided on issues, I’m not one-sided on ideology.”

Before Smith tries his hand at late night, Leslie Jones has already beat him to the punch, making an example of the man who recently defended Jerry Jones and Dana White.

“Dude, no!!” Jones shot back. “Why would you do this to yourself? You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the f–k off!”

Strap in: Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) has a few choice words for Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/RoF5mrbA9X — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2023

When the audience reacted negatively to his comment, Smith added, “The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl.”

Smith then took to social media to offer a three-minute long video apology, and he tweeted, “Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful.”

“I’m gonna own it. I know what y’all trying to do, but I’m gonna own it because I get paid to speak for a living, so I need to be more careful,” he said in his video.

“I want Rihanna to know, you’re a superstar, you’re sensational, you’re spectacular, you’re no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Apologies to Rihanna for my words, gotta be more careful! pic.twitter.com/RLcsaQAJ4v — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 18, 2023

Stephen A. Smith said he’s a Beyoncé fan and thought both her 2013 solo performance and her 2016 appearance with Bruno Mars and Coldplay were two of the best Super Bowl Halftime performances he had ever seen.

“What I’m saying is anybody has to measure up to that,” Smith said.

Rihanna doesn’t need nor wants to be Beyoncé, let’s start there. She created her own lane and didn’t copy what was already done by MJ and Tina Turner. @stephenasmith it’s always the black man degrading a black woman. We don’t even know who you are. Clout chaser! pic.twitter.com/ma1UfXpXuP — RihannaImpact (@rihanna_impact) January 18, 2023

The nine-time Grammy-winning Rihanna will perform at the season finale Super Bowl LVII halftime show, scheduled for February 12, 2023.