Rihanna to perform at this year’s Super Bowl LVII

|
Listen to this article here
On Sunday it was announced the nine-time Grammy-winning Rihanna will perform at the season finale Super Bowl LVII halftime show, scheduled for February 12, 2023.
While Bad Girl Ri Ri’s fans wait (and wait) for her next album, they’ll be served up a performance of a lifetime from the iconic entrepreneur and fearless Barbados artist on arguably her biggest stage to date.
Rihanna’s curated playlist is sure to move the thousands of fans in attendance and the millions watching at home as the NFL seems to finally be listening to more of its fanbase and offering music that speaks to the culture.
Let’s GO – @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
For that, we thank Jay-Z. On August 13, 2019, the NFL announced that it was entering a partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded and led by the living rap legend and mogul. The deal meant that Hov’s Roc Nation would “advise on selecting artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl” and the rest has been halftime history.
In 2020, Canada’s own Weeknd performed in the Covid-protocoled Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium in front of a half-full stadium. In 2021, hip hop took over the stage as Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige played their hits.
While the NFL itself has many holes to fill in regards to racial discrimination and hiring practices of Black head coaches, Jay Z has fulfilled his promise to highlight Black artists for the entire world to see.
As a new mother and partner to A$AP Rocky, her life has changed but the loyalty of her followers and supporters has only strengthened with her expanding capacity for love.
Whether we get a new album between now and the Super Bowl or not, seeing the rarely seen limitless Billionaire artist perform at top of her game will be not only nostalgic but inspiring for the consistently evolving and revolutionary singer.