fbpx
Entertainment

Rihanna to perform at this year’s Super Bowl LVII

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Rihanna to perform at this year's Super Bowl LVII
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is set to star in the Super Bowl in February 2023, the NFL announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

On Sunday it was announced the nine-time Grammy-winning Rihanna will perform at the season finale Super Bowl LVII halftime show, scheduled for February 12, 2023.

While Bad Girl Ri Ri’s fans wait (and wait) for her next album, they’ll be served up a performance of a lifetime from the iconic entrepreneur and fearless Barbados artist on arguably her biggest stage to date.

Rihanna’s curated playlist is sure to move the thousands of fans in attendance and the millions watching at home as the NFL seems to finally be listening to more of its fanbase and offering music that speaks to the culture.

For that, we thank Jay-Z. On August 13, 2019, the NFL announced that it was entering a partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded and led by the living rap legend and mogul. The deal meant that Hov’s Roc Nation would “advise on selecting artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl” and the rest has been halftime history.

Rap mogul Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greet one another during the the NFL/Roc Nation partnership announcement in New York on August 14, 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In 2020, Canada’s own Weeknd performed in the Covid-protocoled Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium in front of a half-full stadium. In 2021, hip hop took over the stage as Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige played their hits.

While the NFL itself has many holes to fill in regards to racial discrimination and hiring practices of Black head coaches, Jay Z has fulfilled his promise to highlight Black artists for the entire world to see.

As a new mother and partner to A$AP Rocky, her life has changed but the loyalty of her followers and supporters has only strengthened with her expanding capacity for love.

Whether we get a new album between now and the Super Bowl or not, seeing the rarely seen limitless Billionaire artist perform at top of her game will be not only nostalgic but inspiring for the consistently evolving and revolutionary singer.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Rapsody shined over Tulsa at Historic Dreamland Festival

Calls to boycott The Woman King are misdirected...

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ child molestation lawsuit dropped

Khaby Lame, Most Popular TikToker, Earns $750,000 Per...

The Woman King Sees $19 Million Opening Weekend,...

The Woman King: A Review

Wendy Williams enters facility after multiple health concerns

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, 1st-time nominee, wins Emmy...

Tiffany Haddish sued for child sex abuse, “deeply...

I Am Queen Charlotte to give Black women...