Rihanna to perform at this year’s Super Bowl LVII

On Sunday it was announced the nine-time Grammy-winning Rihanna will perform at the season finale Super Bowl LVII halftime show, scheduled for February 12, 2023.

While Bad Girl Ri Ri’s fans wait (and wait) for her next album, they’ll be served up a performance of a lifetime from the iconic entrepreneur and fearless Barbados artist on arguably her biggest stage to date.

Rihanna’s curated playlist is sure to move the thousands of fans in attendance and the millions watching at home as the NFL seems to finally be listening to more of its fanbase and offering music that speaks to the culture.

For that, we thank Jay-Z. On August 13, 2019, the NFL announced that it was entering a partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded and led by the living rap legend and mogul. The deal meant that Hov’s Roc Nation would “advise on selecting artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl” and the rest has been halftime history.