|
Listen to this article here
On Friday night, Pro Football Hall of Famer, FS1 Undisputed co-star, and avid LeBron James defender, Shannon Sharpe came to the defense of King James as the Los Angeles Lakers went to halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Monday morning, Sharpe extended an apology for his actions, which began with Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant telling Sharpe, seated in the front row, to sit down, as his trash talkative squad exited the court for the locker room.
Then fellow guard and teammate Dillon Brooks came to the defense of Morant, followed by center Steven Adams, and nearly the entire Memphis Grizzlies organization.
Unafraid, Sharpe stood solidly and traded verbal jabs before Lakers security personnel placed themselves between the tension-filled situation.
Morant’s father, Tee, a court-side regular at his son’s games, would also get caught up in the ruckus.
Not one to be overpowered, Sharpe repeated to Tee, “I bet you won’t” while being guided away from the verbal spat at his own pace.
Firmly standing his ground, the once animated Memphis Grizzlies seemed to accept that Sharpe was no trick, nor would be he whupped.
Flexing not only his muscle, but his celebrity, Sharpe remained in the Lakers tunnel during halftime, where he discussed what led up to the near squabble.
In the third quarter, the on-court beef would continue, as LeBron demonstrably expressed disrespect would not be tolerated, signaling a line beyond basketball had been crossed.
In the post-game interview, according to CBS Sports, Brooks summarized his version of events to the assembled media, saying, “He [LeBron James] doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. He would settle or he would pass the ball.”
Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half, getting an up close view of King James. whom he’s long supported opposite Skip Bayless on Undisputed, who regularly hyperventilates in his critiques of LeBron.
Shannon Sharpe had the internet goin’ nuts
Shannon Sharpe, LeBron and Lakers get the last laugh
In a hotly contested matchup with the energy of a playoff game seven, LeBron and LA outlasted the braggadocios bullies of Memphis.
Sharpe was there to taste victory only feet away from where everything went left earlier in the game.
After the game, Sharpe and Morant were able to heal in real time, peacefully resolving their differences and setting a better standard than was presented earlier.
LeBron stands by Sharpe, Brooks stands by Ja
After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters and clarified the strength of he and Sharpe’s relationship.
Sharpe, affectionately known by many as “Unc,” was referred to by Brooks, disappointed in defeat, as a “regular pedestrian.”
Perhaps projecting, Dillon’s career states are that of a proven pedestrian performer, averaging a regular 15 points over 5 seasons in Memphis.
By the end of Friday night, Brooks posted an uninspiring nine points (4-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out.
The undefeated internet was quick to remind Brooks of the greatest Sharpe maintained throughout his career.
Shannon Sharpe addressed the hubbub on ‘Undisputed’
On Monday morning’s Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the sizzled beef, apologizing to all involved and those indirectly affected as well.
Teasing his next Club Shay Shay podcast episode dropping Monday, Sharpe is expected to further discuss the matter with hip hop legend, T.I.