On Friday night, Pro Football Hall of Famer, FS1 Undisputed co-star, and avid LeBron James defender, Shannon Sharpe came to the defense of King James as the Los Angeles Lakers went to halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday morning, Sharpe extended an apology for his actions, which began with Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant telling Sharpe, seated in the front row, to sit down, as his trash talkative squad exited the court for the locker room.

Ja Morant caught yelling “Sit Yo Ass Down” to Shannon Sharpe before the bench clearing argument



pic.twitter.com/o2MJ89ghz6 — Digits Hoops (?,?) (@Digits3Hoops) January 21, 2023

Then fellow guard and teammate Dillon Brooks came to the defense of Morant, followed by center Steven Adams, and nearly the entire Memphis Grizzlies organization.

Unafraid, Sharpe stood solidly and traded verbal jabs before Lakers security personnel placed themselves between the tension-filled situation.

Morant’s father, Tee, a court-side regular at his son’s games, would also get caught up in the ruckus.

This is the best sound clip to this video. ??? @ShannonSharpe ain’t scared of no bear. pic.twitter.com/1uuqUuNjU6 — Laker Optimist (@LakerOptimist1) January 21, 2023

Not one to be overpowered, Sharpe repeated to Tee, “I bet you won’t” while being guided away from the verbal spat at his own pace.

Firmly standing his ground, the once animated Memphis Grizzlies seemed to accept that Sharpe was no trick, nor would be he whupped.

Flexing not only his muscle, but his celebrity, Sharpe remained in the Lakers tunnel during halftime, where he discussed what led up to the near squabble.

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

In the third quarter, the on-court beef would continue, as LeBron demonstrably expressed disrespect would not be tolerated, signaling a line beyond basketball had been crossed.

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t forget pic.twitter.com/wRjN1oNTF1 — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) January 21, 2023

In the post-game interview, according to CBS Sports, Brooks summarized his version of events to the assembled media, saying, “He [LeBron James] doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. He would settle or he would pass the ball.”

Dillon Brooks on "blogger" Shannon Sharpe: "A regular pedestrian like him? He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s L.A.”



LeBron: "I ride with Shannon 365 days, 366 on a leap year, 24/7. That’s my guy. I always got his back & he's got mine."pic.twitter.com/4ICVoKC6XJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 21, 2023

Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half, getting an up close view of King James. whom he’s long supported opposite Skip Bayless on Undisputed, who regularly hyperventilates in his critiques of LeBron.

Run tell that. The @KingJames and yours truly. 1st tm parade in 52 yrs pic.twitter.com/Ot6imKWCUk — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 22, 2016

Shannon Sharpe had the internet goin’ nuts

Shannon Sharpe taking on the entire Grizzlies roster and Usher Morant… pic.twitter.com/PaVRnR3gkE — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe is a villain ? pic.twitter.com/hSmiKpbvGn — I Hate The Cowboys (@Lizbeth_annnn) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe leaving Crypto after the Lakers and Grizz game. pic.twitter.com/mhbEqZagIr — CLew ????? (@droppedballspod) January 21, 2023

Tee Morant explaining to his wife what happened with him & Unc Shannon sharpe : pic.twitter.com/tCSDCUsjxP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 21, 2023

Name this Shannon Sharpe album pic.twitter.com/blOuvQYJJi — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) January 21, 2023

You're arguing about whether Shannon Sharpe could've taken Steven Adams I'm googling to see where he got that chunky cardigan. We are not the same. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe, LeBron and Lakers get the last laugh

In a hotly contested matchup with the energy of a playoff game seven, LeBron and LA outlasted the braggadocios bullies of Memphis.

Sharpe was there to taste victory only feet away from where everything went left earlier in the game.

Shannon Sharpe’s reaction to this close out play by Lebron James is priceless pic.twitter.com/GdriObDgIb — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 21, 2023

After the game, Sharpe and Morant were able to heal in real time, peacefully resolving their differences and setting a better standard than was presented earlier.

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

LeBron stands by Sharpe, Brooks stands by Ja

After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters and clarified the strength of he and Sharpe’s relationship.

LeBron on Shannon Sharpe: “I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy. I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/bAHMuPZkix — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 21, 2023

Sharpe, affectionately known by many as “Unc,” was referred to by Brooks, disappointed in defeat, as a “regular pedestrian.”

Perhaps projecting, Dillon’s career states are that of a proven pedestrian performer, averaging a regular 15 points over 5 seasons in Memphis.

Not Dillon Brooks calling Shannon Sharpe a “regular pedestrian” pic.twitter.com/iA2OeVdwTF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2023

By the end of Friday night, Brooks posted an uninspiring nine points (4-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out.

The undefeated internet was quick to remind Brooks of the greatest Sharpe maintained throughout his career.

Since Dillon Brooks called Shannon Sharpe a regular pedestrian



– 3X SB Champ

– 4X 1st team All-Pro

– 8X Pro Bowl

– Most receiving yards by a TE in a game

– #3 in TE Rec, Yds, TDs all time

– #1 in TE Rec, Yds, TDs at the time of his retirement pic.twitter.com/zAwAlpYc1v — Cris Collinsworth Burner (PARODY) (@CrisCBurner) January 21, 2023

Shannon Sharpe addressed the hubbub on ‘Undisputed’

On Monday morning’s Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the sizzled beef, apologizing to all involved and those indirectly affected as well.

Teasing his next Club Shay Shay podcast episode dropping Monday, Sharpe is expected to further discuss the matter with hip hop legend, T.I.