Unless you were at the ATL Mayoral Ball late last year, it’s been a minute since the majority of us have seen Baby Face perform live. But no worries, the legendary singer-songwriter will perform “America the Beautiful” at this year’s Super Bowl 2023.

However, Mr. Whip Appeal isn’t the only icon performing. Sheryl Lee Ralph – you know? Moesha’s Mom…LOL…that talented Black beautiful actress with the vocals who won an Emmy last year – will sing the Black National Anthem, marking the second time “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is performed at the NFL’s most prestigious annual event. Last Year’s Black Anthem was sung by Mary Mary at the Super Bowl.

But all eyes will be on the halftime show when global superstar fashionista turned billionaire Rihanna, whose unapologetic in her artistry and Blackness, takes center stage at Super Bowl 2023

In charge of this year’s super bowl halftime entertainment with complete autonomy is nonother than Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Moreover, while many of us will still be taking a knee due to continuous police brutality and killings of unarmed Black people in the US, Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the Star Spangled Banner, which should also be stellar. Nevertheless, with the new “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” movie out that highlights’ the late star’s iconic “Star Spangled Banner” performance, we’ll all be reminiscing.