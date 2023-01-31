Listen to this article here

Colin Kaepernick is auctioning off his 2013 NFC divisional round game-worn jersey, and experts say it could yield up to $40,000.

Heritage Auctions listed the jersey with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000.

Bleacher Report notes that game was arguably the defining performance of Kaepernick’s pro career. He finished 17-of-31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through the air, and he ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Never yielding on his stance against all forms of police brutality, Kaepernick’s opponents have only become more resolved in their hatred toward the purposely polarizing former NFL quarterback.

I'm a die hard 49er fan but the most I would pay for anything Kaepernick would be $4.99 and not a penny more! — Ayme MV (@AymeMartinezVe1) January 30, 2023

That's about $39,999 too much! — B-Man (@Bman85Martin) January 30, 2023

The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 45-31, going on to reach their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

At the time, it looked like Kaepernick was helping to usher in a new era at the quarterback position. By the time the 2017 season rolled around, though, he was out of a job altogether.

Along with former teammate Eric Reid, the first to join Kaepernick’s protest, the 35-year-old settled a grievance against the NFL that alleged the league and its owners conspired to blackball him in response to his outspoken social activism.

When he’s not training for what appears to be an improbable NFL return, Kaepernick has been busy building bridges and naming names.

Colin Kaepernick calls out Kevin McCarthy

Holy guacamole, Colin Kaepernick exposing Kevin McCarthy is everything pic.twitter.com/wDPj95wOM1 01 — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 31, 2023

MSNBC reports the new ABC News and Hulu documentary, executive produced by Kaepernick, “Killing County,” is set in Bakersfield, California, and includes another high-profile foe: new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Killing County,” debuting Feb. 3, highlights the 2013 police shooting of Jorge Ramirez Jr. in Bakersfield, which is part of McCarthy’s district.

Ramirez was shot and killed by Bakersfield police. Authorities said at one point the shooting was part of a botched police informant operation, but many details remain unclear.

The city reportedly later reached a settlement with Ramirez’s family for $400,000, but no official has yet been punished for Ramirez’s death.