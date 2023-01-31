Listen to this article here

Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of the late Michael Jackson, will star as the King of Pop in the upcoming film, ‘Michael.”

Lionsgate announced the decision on Monday, according to the Associated Press. Jaafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. The rising star released his own debut single, “Got Me Singing,” in 2019, and the upcoming film will be Jaafar’s acting debut.

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” Jaafar posted to Twitter on Monday.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who previously directed “Training Day” and the “Equalizer”, the new film promises a captivating delivery. The film is produced by Graham King, whose film “Bohemian Rhapsody” won multiple Oscars.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” Graham King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Fuqua celebrated the casting in an Instagram post showing Jaafar in costume.

“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon,” Fuqua said.

The film has been described as an “authorized portrait” of the pop legend, whose death in 2009 shocked the world. The writers, director and producer is cooperating with Jackson’s family estate to present an accurate biopic of his life.

The film begins shooting this year.