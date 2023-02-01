Listen to this article here

Tulsa, Okla. – On the first day of Black History Month, Mother Road Market welcomed Black Moon as the new pop-up inside its Limited Time Only Market.

With a mission of breaking standards, pushing innovation and cultivating creativity among local and global communities, as well as showing representation through diversity in the artistic world, this pop-up brings a new perspective and vibrant art to the Mother Road.

These photos will be on display + sale at Mother Road Market for the month of February with Black Moon. pic.twitter.com/iK4W75VKnM — dj noname. (@nosamyrag) February 1, 2023

The Black Moon pop-up features eleven artists: C.A.P, Jiji Coul, Omni Meraki, nosamyrag, Elizabeth Henley, Melody Allen, Rah, Summer Lynae, Ori Tala, Alexandra O’Neal and KB. Art will be represented in different media from paintings to sculptures to linocuts to ceramics, photography and more.

“We are so excited to be able to highlight the artistic works created by our artists to sell within Mother Road Market,” said Beth Henley with Black Moon.

“This gives our community a chance to support Black Creatives in a new and special way. Not only are you being a patron of the arts, but you are leaving with the hard-labored, beautifully curated work of some very talented local artists.”

Black Moon brings all the vibes to Mother Road Market

Mother Road Market, a nonprofit development of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is housed on historic Route 66 in the 1939 Scrivner-Stevens Grocery building. Mother Road Market is a vibrant community space, allowing Tulsans and tourists alike to eat, sip, shop and enjoy over 20 different business concepts, all under one roof.

Customers are also able to browse specialty gift items in several retail store options. The WEL Bar offers a full bar. Kitchen 66, Tulsa’s kickstart kitchen and program of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is housed at Mother Road Market and also operates the Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe, Landmark Food Truck and General Store.

It features a demonstration kitchen for cooking classes, indoor and outdoor seating areas with views of downtown Tulsa, nine holes of Mother Road Mini Golf and rentable event spaces. Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to use the 320 square foot small shop model to pilot test their latest concepts without the burdensome financial investment of opening a full-scale restaurant or retail space.

On Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m., Black Moon’s exhibit officially opened at Mother Road Market.

The pop-up will be open Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. during the month of February. For more information about Mother Road Market, visit www.motherroadmarket.com.