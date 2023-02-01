Listen to this article here

Dr. Tabatha Carr, ND, Corporate Consultant and founder of Good Girl Chocolate, will have a treat for the top artists inside this year’s official Grammy gift bag.

Also featured in the 2023 Distinctive Assets Select Nominee Oscars gift bag, Dr. Carr and her chocolates have quickly made a name for themselves.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke with Dr. Carr ahead of music’s biggest night.

Though she did not attend a formal culinary school, Dr. Carr credits her roots, faith, and personal health concerns for the manifestation of ‘Good Girl Chocolates.’

Photo Courtesy: Good Girl Chocolate

“You should lead with your God-given talent. I sincerely believe that what is for you will be for you. God has your back, but faith without works is dead. Continue to work on that dream, that goal, whatever you want. It gets hard, but if you’re passionate about it — keep going.”

“I learned how to cook from my mother and grandmother,” says Dr. Carr. “My grandmother was one of the greatest cooks in the small town where I’m from.” No one in my family has gone to culinary school, but we can all cook and we know what food should taste like.”

Never idle, Dr. Carr’s relentless passion for creating a better and healthier dessert earned Good Girl Chocolate a part of ACT Tulsa’s Cohort 3, which received nearly 200 applications. Good Girl Chocolate is one of the final nine companies to be accepted into the unique mix accelerator.

“It’s difficult being double minority, I sincerely appreciate ACT Tulsa for their support in helping me grow Good Girl Chocolate,” says Dr. Carr.

Photo Courtesy: Good Girl Chocolate

Dr. Carr predicts the second time will be twice as sweet

In 2019, Dr. Carr utilized her celebrity network, which put her in touch with a Grammy official about her delectables.

She would send over the chocolates to sample, and after being instantly selected at the 2019 Grammy gifting suite, Dr. Carr also converted foodies and celebrities to her wide array of healthy dark chocolate bars.

Now with even more to offer, she’s confident the new sweets will speak for themselves. “They’re getting a brand new bar, it’s a candied walnut brownie that will make you go and slap everybody you know.”

A southerner living in Tulsa, Dr. Carr’s ‘Good Girl Chocolate’ is committed to guilt-free enjoyment

Born in Augusta, Georgia, Dr. Carr refuses to compromise flavor for quality. “Our tagline is: ‘All pleasure, No guilt.’ It’s about satisfying that sweet tooth but not feeling bad about it,” says Dr. Carr.

Photo Courtesy: Good Girl Chocolate

As a leading authority in the field of women’s health and wellness, focusing on the extremely powerful and effective tools of natural medicine, she uniquely understands the issue.

“I was on my very first blood pressure pill at the age of 16. By the time I was 30, I was on three different blood pressure pills. I was diagnosed as a pre-diabetic and had hormonal problems that threatened my ability to have children,” says Dr. Carr.

With a baccalaureate in Science and a master’s degree in Health Administration from Oklahoma City University, Dr. Carr has spent years in her scientific and business background addressing women’s health beyond the surface.

Using the power of their mind, body, and spirit together to bring positive changes to their lives, Dr. Carr specializes in identifying the root causes of a woman’s symptoms and partners with her to address these issues, leading to a life of energy, good health, and balance.

“I took my life back. I lost over 80 lb. That was my wake-up call.” Dr. Carr

“There are so many inflammatory ingredients in what we eat. When we are indulging in truffles and different desserts, they have inflammatory ingredients. I love chocolate, but I wanted to eat something that was clean. I wanted something without soy, dairy, or gluten in it.”

With plans of bringing Good Girl Chocolate to Whole Foods Market shelves in the coming Spring, Dr. Carr remarks on her continued support, “it brings me so much joy to hear from people, ‘this is the best chocolate I’ve ever tasted.'”

“We are a bean-to-bar chocolate factory. We don’t buy our chocolate. We actually roast our own cocoa beans and grind them into the chocolate, which takes about three days, says Dr. Carr. “What we’re building is the biggest woman-owned Black-owned chocolate factory in the nation.”

Photo Courtesy: Good Girl Chocolate

The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.