Beyonce has dropped the dates for her Renaissance World Tour, which begins in Stockholm, Sweden in May. Six months after the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, the singer is gracing the stages with a 47-stop tour.

She made the announcement on the first day of Black History Month on via her Instagram.

The post was a rendition of the album’s cover captioned, “Renaissance World Tour.”

The mother of three will commence the tour in Europe throughout May and June. Her first stop in Canada is July 8 in Toronto, then she hits stateside on July 12, beginning with Philadelphia. Major market stops include Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Queen B ends the tour on September 27 in New Orleans.

Fans have been anticipating the announcement of a tour since the Houston native hinted at possible dates during the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. According to Vulture, during the annual gala’s raffle, “a UNIQUE experience” to see her on the Renaissance tour was offered up for auction.

The unique experience was valued at $20,000. The package included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

? Beyoncé confirms at the Wearable Art Gala that a RENAISSANCE Tour is happening, kicking off in summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/g6jXW2FWiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

Beyonce recently stepped foot back on the stage during a private performance in Dubai. It was the Grammy winner’s first time on stage in four years. She graced the stage in celebration of the opening of Dubai’s newest luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal.

The performance came with a $24 million payout and a surprise appearance from the artist’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy's mommy-daughter moment on stage last night ? pic.twitter.com/L4uT5aJjJE — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 22, 2023

The full line up of tour stops can be viewed at www.Beyonce.com