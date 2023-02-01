Listen to this article here

During an emotional segment, ABC’s The View recently spoke about the heinous Memphis police beating death of Tyre Nichols, each host expressing mutual disgust for what transpired. Veteran host Whoopi Goldberg opened the segment by speaking about the need for police reform.

The nation is still reeling from the newly released footage of the savage attack on Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers fatally beat the 29 year old during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop. Since the tragic event, several platforms have used the disturbing body cam footage as a topic of conversation.

“I asked this question way too many times at this table. But, you know, when will the brutality finally lead to some police reform from the ground up? Because clearly it doesn’t matter if it’s a White policeman or Black policeman. It is a problem in the policing itself. It seems things don’t seem to make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize.”

Are We Becoming Desensitized?

Whoopi Goldberg continued poising a straightforward but necessary question.

“Do we need to see White people also get beat before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that. So don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am. I’m just asking is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?”

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg asks if white people need to be “beaten” in order for anything to be done about police brutalitypic.twitter.com/DvQnqSB9WQ — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) January 30, 2023 Tweet Courtesy of @CKerins

Sunny Hostin admitted she could not watch the video because she has a Black son similar to the victim. She elaborated on Goldberg’s point of desensitization.

“Black people who continuously watch these videos suffer from PTSD, and it’s called linked fate because we see our loved ones in the video,” She continued. “But I think there are people who need to see the video. Those people who decide not to watch it because they know it’s not gonna happen to their kid.”

Ana Navarro, obviously angered by the situation, stated that people would have “done more to help a dog.”

She said, “What we saw, in this case, is that good cops come in any gender, any class, any color. And bad cops can be of any gender and any color. And these cops were blue before they were Black. And these cops were part of the SCORPION Unit. It could not have been more aptly named, because they were filled with poison and hatred and the desire to kill. That night they were out hunting for a victim who just happened to be this young man, Tyre Nichols.”

Whoopi Goldberg wants to know: When will enough be enough?

Mixed emotions of anger, sadness, and uncertainty were expressed as the panel continued the segment.

Whoopi Goldberg vocalized her frustration at the continuous loss and speculation of Black lives. “I’ve had it up to here with this shit. “I’d had it up to here. Because I don’t know what we have to do. I don’t get it.”

As she closed out the discussion, she asked another valid question. “I’m sick of this. You should be sick of this. Are we?”

You can view the entire segment below.