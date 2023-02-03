Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — Fulton Street Books & Coffee announced its first expansion since launching in 2020 in north Tulsa. Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, Fulton Street’s owner, announced the expansion during an Instagram Live on Friday.

“This is a huge opportunity for us!” Asamoa-Caesar said. “We’re so excited.”

A Fulton Street kiosk will open in Terminal B for visitors and travelers to purchase their favorite books and Fulton Street swag. Asamoa-Caesar said the kiosk will also host items for sale from various other Black owned businesses.

The store is still working to pin down an official ribbon cutting date, but Asamoa-Caesar said she expects a ribbon cutting to take place “within the next few weeks”.

“We will absolutely be opening it during Black History Month,” she told The Black Wall Street Times.

In addition to expanding to the airport, Asamoa-Caesar announced during the Instagram Live that the store will be moving locations in the coming months.

“We can’t disclose where the new location will be yet,” she said, “but we are very excited to share more soon!”

Fulton Street sees continued success ahead of its third anniversary

Fulton Street Books & Coffee opened its doors to the public roughly three years ago. The company rose to national prominence immediately after launching and has become a Tulsa staple in the time since.

The only Black-owned coffee shop and book store combination in Tulsa, the book store intentionally carries work from Black authors.

On the coffee shop side, the team is consistently experimenting with new and delicious drink combinations. They even boast a “secret menu” that allows patrons to access many of their most well-liked seasonal drinks year-round.

The store is also bringing back “noise on Fulton Street”, a regular music and spoken word event meant to create community. Asamoa-Caesar also announced the launch of new book clubs to help people gather together and fellowship around different literature.