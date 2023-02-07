Listen to this article here

ATLANTA, Ga.- Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School (AJMLS) and Morris Brown College have engaged in a new partnership, facilitating a counseled track to attending law school for eligible applicants.

The partnership, a first of its kind with a historically Black college for Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, creates favorable space for Morris Brown students to seek application guidance from the Office of Admissions at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School; and for eligible applicants who meet the standard admissions criteria, to receive priority law school admission.

AJMLS is dedicated to providing the opportunity for legal education to both traditional and non-traditional students who show promise of making positive contributions to the profession, legal system, or society.

First of its kind, HBCU partnership

Complimentary to that mission, Morris Brown College prepares its graduates to live meaningful and rewarding lives, thereby enabling them to make socially constructive and culturally relevant contributions to society.

“The partnership between Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and Morris Brown College will open doors for many students from underserved communities that show promise of succeeding in law school,” said Jace C. Gatewood, Dean and CEO of AJMLS. “This partnership signals a change in the future of legal education where institutions work together to improve the educational opportunities for all students.”

Morris Brown College President, Dr. Kevin James, said, “We are ecstatic to partner with Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. Morris Brown students now have an official pathway and opportunity to earn a Juris Doctorate degree once they earn their degree from Atlanta’s most affordable accredited HBCU.”

Both institutions are invested in the goal of improving educational opportunities in legal education, and look forward to working together through this historic partnership.