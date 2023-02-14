Listen to this article here

Among the world’s leading fashion houses, Louis Vuitton taps Grammy award-winning record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist turned designer Pharrell Williams as creative director of its menswear.

Filling a void in the Fashion World

With this appointment, he becomes the second Black American since the late Virgil Abloh to lead a department at the luxury brand. Abloh died of cancer in November 2021, at age 41, after a private battle.

There was no permanent creative or artistic director at Louis Vuitton in 2022; instead, there were tributes to Abloh and collections designed by the remaining menswear designers. Since Abloh’s passing, much speculation has surrounded Louis Vuitton’s successor.

Despite being a longtime friend and supporter of Abloh, Louis Vitton’s choice to select Pharrell isn’t a surprise. He has experience.

Williams oversees his own Billionaire Boy’s Club and ICE CREAM brands. He also has a history with several large luxury companies. Williams designed a collection for Chanel and became its first male fashion ambassador. He’s also worked with Tiffany & Co, owned by Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH.

Louis Vuitton’s Big Announcement

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” – Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Instagram

Pharrell Williams’ Philanthropic Partnership

The Rockefeller Foundation, Adidas, Chanel, and The Rockefeller Foundation partnered with Pharrell Williams to launch Black Ambition in December 2020. They were aimed at Black and Latino entrepreneurs with start-ups in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products and services.

Last year, Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition launched and awarded $2.5 million in prize money to 31 Black and Latino entrepreneurs at the Mighty Dream Forum.