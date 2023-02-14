Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. –– Gathering Place is searching for artists, storytellers, dancers, musicians, food vendors, and others who want to represent their culture at the park.

The park will celebrate the vibrancy of the Tulsa community at Global Gatherings, a 13-week program this summer highlighting various cultures and regions of the world. It includes Africa, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Central Asia, West Asia, Caribbean, Central America, Europe, North America, Oceania, South America, and Native Americans.

To learn more and fill out an interest form, visit gatheringplace.org/global-gatherings. The deadline to submit is March 14.

Global Gatherings is free to the public thanks to the Explore & Imagine program at Gathering Place. The Explore & Imagine program, sponsored by American Electric Power Foundation, offers a wide variety of free educational opportunities for students, educators, and families throughout the region.

AEP Foundation is a charitable private foundation of American Electric Power and its operating subsidiaries, including PSO. For details visit gatheringplace.org/explore-imagine.

About Gathering Place: A Park for All

The park is an award-winning, 66.5-acre park along the Arkansas River. Created by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Gathering Place is a natural space with richly diverse programming designed to provide inclusive and engaging experiences for all Tulsans to come together to explore, learn, and play.

Gathering Place is part of GGP Parks, LLC. Visit gatheringplace.org for more information.