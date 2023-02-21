Omega Psi Phi severs ties with Memphis Police Officers

Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — Three of the former Memphis, TN, police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have been dismissed from the Black Greek international fraternity Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, according to the letter received by Texas Metro News.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity President Ricky L. Lewis, in a letter dated January 31, 2023, expressed his sympathies to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by the officers, according to body camera footage released by the Memphis Police Department.

“The fraternity has revoked the memberships of the three former officers,” Mr. Lewis penned. “The brutality shown in the video violated our moral sensibilities.”

Mugshots of Emmitt Martin III (left), Tadarrius Bean (middle), and Demetrius Haley (right)

The former officers are 24-year-old Tadarrius Bean, 30-year-old Demetrius Haley, and 30-year-old Emmitt Martin III.

“We strongly condemn the conduct of the former Memphis police officers,” Mr. Lewis wrote, adding that the actions of the former officers violated Omega Psi Phi’s written code of conduct.

“We fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.”

Texas Metro News made attempts to reach the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s national headquarters but were unsuccessful.

Founded at Howard University in 1911, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has chapters throughout the nation and internationally.

In Lewis’ view, the organization has played a positive role in the Memphis community.

Texas Metro News notes that among the fraternity’s members include academics, lawyers, doctors, educators, business people, athletes and members of the clergy.

Notably, Atty. Ben Crump the lead attorney for Tyre Nichols’ family, is also a member.

The fraternity seeks to improve the living conditions in low-to-moderate-income communities and encourage young people to pursue college educations. Members of many chapters serve as advisors to young men through their programs. Four-year colleges and universities are the most common place for its members to join.